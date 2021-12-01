For Day 3 of the Hanukkah Sessions, Dave Grohl Covers “Copacabana”

For day three of his annual Hanukkah Sessions, rocker Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters producer Greg Kurstin have released a cover of Barry Manilow’s hit song, “Copacabana.”

Grohl shared the news on Twitter, saying, “Barry Pincus – not only one of the greatest songwriters of the 20th (or any) century but a mega-mensch to boot! So, like a good neighbor, you deserve a break today. So grab a bucket of chicken and let’s get stuck on….. @barrymanilow‘s “Copacabana!”

The video, which you can see below in all of its lounge song glory, features Grohl singing and playing drums. What magic! It’s cheesy and it’s catchy and it’s perfect.

Manilow, apparently happy about the cover, shared it on Twitter, offering what can only be read as a golf clap.

Check out the new video in full, which features a quick nod to the Limp Bizkit song, “Rollin.'”

For the 2021 series, Grohl and Kurstin have already released covers of The Ramones’ “Blitzkrieg Bop” and Lisa Loeb’s “Stay (I Missed You),” both of which you can check out below.

The songs come as part of the reinvigorated “Hanukkah Sessions,” which Grohl (who is not Jewish) and Kurstin (who is Jewish) began in 2020, releasing a new cover song by Jewish artists over each of the eight days of Hanukkah.

The first edition of Grohl and Kurstin’s Hanukkah Sessions had the duo releasing versions of songs like “Sabotage” by the Beastie Boys, “Hotline Bling” by Drake, “Rainy Day Woman #12 & 35” by Bob Dylan, and “Rock and Roll” by The Velvet Underground.

Photo: Jeff Auger/Live Nation