For His Annual Hanukkah Covers Series, Dave Grohl Shares Rendition of the Ramones’ “Blitzkrieg Bop”

For the second night of their annual Hanukkah covers series, rocker Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters producer Greg Kurstin have shared a rendition of The Ramones’ “Blitzkrieg Bop.”

Monday (November 28), the collaborators released a version of Lisa Loeb’s “Stay (I Missed You)” to kick off the series, which highlights eight songs from eight Jewish artists throughout the eight days of Hanukkah.

The rendition features the New York City-born Ramones’ signature verve and vigor and makes one want to get up and shimmy. (Though this isn’t the first time Grohl has covered the track.)

But there is a new chorus: “Hey! Oy! Let’s Goy!” Because, why not? The kids will still lose their minds just the same.

Check out the cover below.

The song comes as part of the reinvigorated “Hanukkah Sessions,” which Grohl and Kurstin began in 2020, releasing a new cover song by Jewish artists over each of the eight days of Hanukkah.

Today, Grohl tweeted about the song release via the Foo’s Twitter account, writing, “Once upon a time, two nice Jewish boys from Queens named Jeffery Hyman and Thomas Erdelyi changed the world forever with their music….. as Joey and Tommy Ramone! GABBAI GABBAI HEY! Ladies and gentlemen….It’s the @RamonesOfficial! Blitzkreig Bop! #HanukkahSessions#Hanukkah“

The first edition of Grohl and Kurstin’s Hanukkah Sessions had the duo releasing versions of songs like “Sabotage” by the Beastie Boys, “Hotline Bling” by Drake, “Rainy Day Woman #12 & 35” by Bob Dylan, and “Rock and Roll” by The Velvet Underground.

Check out “Stay (I Missed You),” which features a very Dave Grohl type performance of the notoriously calm track here below.