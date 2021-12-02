Dave Grohl Covers Van Halen’s “Jump” for Hanukkah Sessions Day 4

For Day Four of his now-annual Hanukkah Sessions, rocker Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters producer Greg Kurstin released a cover of the Van Halen song, “Jump,” which you can check out below.

The Foo Fighters frontman announced the song on Twitter, writing, “Quite possibly the loudest and proudest of hard rocking Jews, @DavidLeeRoth has gone on record crediting his Bar Mitzvah preparation as his earliest vocal training. He became a rockstar the day he became a man: Diamond Dreidel DLR and @VanHalen…with “Jump.” #happyhanukkah.”

The cover itself features delightful synthesizers and Grohl singing from his drum throne as he plays the kit. It’s lively and luscious! Especially the key-tar solo—wow!

Wolfgang Van Halen, who is the late Eddie Van Halen’s son, wrote his appreciation of the cover on Twitter, saying succinctly, “Oh fuck yeah!” Like his father, who rose to fame in the 1970s with the self-titled band that he co-fronted and shredded in, Wolfgang is an exceptional six-string player.

For the 2021 Hanukkah series, Grohl and Kurstin have already released covers of The Ramones’ “Blitzkrieg Bop,” Lisa Loeb’s “Stay (I Missed You),” and Bary Manilow’s “Copacabana,” all of which you can check out below.

The songs come as part of the reinvigorated “Hanukkah Sessions,” which Grohl (who is not Jewish) and Kurstin (who is Jewish) began in 2020. The duo release a new cover song by Jewish artists over each of the eight days of Hanukkah.

The first edition of Grohl and Kurstin’s Hanukkah Sessions had the duo releasing versions of songs like “Sabotage” by the Beastie Boys, “Hotline Bling” by Drake, “Rainy Day Woman #12 & 35” by Bob Dylan, and “Rock and Roll” by The Velvet Underground.