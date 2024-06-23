Dave Grohl Faces Swift Backlash After “Eras” Tour Comments

It was a great weekend for music fans in London. Taylor Swift brought the behemoth “Eras” tour to Wembley Stadium. Across town, alt-grunge legends the Foo Fighters performed at London Stadium. However, frontman Dave Grohl has come under fire for some controversial comments about the “Fortnight” singer.

Videos by American Songwriter

“We Actually Play Live”: Did Dave Grohl Diss Taylor Swift?

The 15-time GRAMMY Award winners were preparing to play “Statues”—off their 2007 album Echoes, Silence, Patience and Grace—when Dave Grohl informed the crowd that Taylor Swift was also playing in London.

Grohl chuckled as the crowd began to boo, saying, “I tell you, man, you don’t want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift.”

He continued, “So we like to call our tour the ‘Errors Tour.’ We’ve had more than a few eras, and more than a few f—ing errors as well. Just a couple. That’s because we actually play live.. You guys like raw, live rock ‘n’ roll music, right? You came to the right f—ing place.”

Dave Grohl appeared to take a swipe at Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" during Foo Fighters' show in London on Saturday, saying, "We like to call our tour the 'Errors Tour' … Because we actually play live." → https://t.co/XCVADm4VfB pic.twitter.com/BBNB4gDqtz — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) June 23, 2024

The Wrath of the Swifties

Grohl was right about one thing—you don’t want to find yourself on the wrong side of Taylor Swift and her fans. Swifties interpreted the “Everlong” singer’s comment as an insinuation that Swift doesn’t perform live. And they had plenty to say about that.

[RELATED: Billie Joe Armstrong Gives Honest Review of Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ Tour]

“Dave just comes off as the embarrassing drunk uncle that spews nonsense that nobody wants to invite over,” one user wrote on X/Twitter. “Btw Swift’s band does play live for 3 hours straight!”

Dave just comes off as the embarrassing drunk uncle that spews nonsense that nobody wants to invite over.

Btw

Swift's band does play live for 3 hours straight!



'Dave Grohl Seemingly Mocks Taylor Swift at Band’s London Concert: ‘We Actually Play Live’ https://t.co/tMlf3RyqtV — 🅃🅁🅄🄴 🄲🅁🄸🄲🄺🄴🅃 🦗💙 🌊 (@Marcy56831) June 23, 2024

Another fan wrote, “How very mean spirited of Dave Grohl to make a dig at Taylor Swift. You’d think he could try to lift up young female artists instead of making snide comments.”

How very mean spirited of Dave Grohl to make a dig at Taylor Swift. You’d think he could try to lift up young female artists instead of making snide comments. — Jenny Kean (@jenkean) June 23, 2024

Dave’s Defenders

Not all social media users saw Dave Grohl’s comment as a jab at Taylor Swift, however. “This is literally a dad joke,” one X/Twitter usr wrote. “I seriously doubt Dave Grohl has a problem with Taylor Swift.”

This is literally a dad joke. I seriously doubt Dave Grohl has a problem with Taylor Swift. https://t.co/vV6glSGpOn — ˈjuːnɪks (@euxneks) June 23, 2024

Another user pointed out that the Foo Fighters’ three-hour jam session is very different from Swift’s theatrical three-hour spectacle. “I took Dave Grohl’s comment about playing live as a playful jab because they’re the Foo Fighters, THEY HAVE TO play everything live because they can’t do what Taylor swift can do on stage; they’re not that kind of band, that’s not their appeal,” they wrote.

And that's not a hot take at all. I took Dave Grohl's comment about playing live as a playful jab because they're the Foo Fighters, THEY HAVE TO play everything live because they can't do what Taylor swift can do on stage; they're not that kind of band, that's not their appeal — goobtub (@goobtub) June 23, 2024

Featured image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images