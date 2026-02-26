Luke Combs Reveals Why Chris Stapleton Changed Everything for Artists Like Him

In 2017, Luke Combs entered country music with his debut album This One’s for You. Since that moment, he has recorded another four albums, with his latest, The Way I Am, hitting streaming platforms on March 20. Having released hit after hit and winning numerous awards, Combs recently highlighted not his career but that of Chris Stapleton. According to Combs, he had a great deal to owe to Stapleton for paving the way for guys that looked like him.

Appearing on Popcast, Combs took a moment to look back over his career in country music and where it all started. While not remotely finished leaving his mark on the genre, he stated, “I owe almost all of that success, or my ability to break through, to Chris Stapleton. He breaks through maybe a year before I get my shot, and I remember, I’m just living in Nashville trying to be a songwriter or whatever, trying to make it, whatever that means.”

Recalling that crucial moment in country music, Combs continued, “We see the moment, and it was the moment. Again, it wasn’t one of these moments you needed to be sold on. You just knew. You saw it and you were like, ‘Wow, this dude’s life has just changed.’ Because everybody in town knew who Stapleton was.”

The Look That Changed Country Music And Inspired Luke Combs

But how did Stapleton making it big help Combs? The singer pointed to the rugged look of his fellow star. “Because it’s like, here’s a guy that doesn’t look like Sam Hunt, or the FGL guys, he’s not this polished, put together, good-looking young dude. Different mode… at the time, that’s the build, that’s the create-a-character country star at that moment.”

That single moment encouraged Combs to step into the spotlight. With country music pushing past ripped bodies and polished stereotypes, he saw there was finally room for artists who looked and sounded like him. “He puts a breaking charge on the door and the SWAT team comes in after. Blows it out, and that gives me an opportunity to be like, maybe this guy doesn’t look the part, but maybe people don’t care as much about that anymore, or right now.”

Years later, Combs has more than proven that instinct right. With record-breaking hits and sold-out stadiums, he’s become one of the biggest names in country music. But even with all the fame, he still thanked Stapleton.

