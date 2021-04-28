Dave Matthews Band, Maren Morris Lead Lineup For 2021 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

The 2021 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival revealed its star-studded lineup on Wednesday morning (April 28). Country juggernaut Maren Morris, Dave Matthews Band, The Black Keys, and Cage The Elephant lead the lineup for the two-day festival, slated for September 25 and 26. General admission tickets and VIP passes go on sale Thursday (April 29) at 11 a.m. EST here.

The festival, now in its seventh year, will once again take place at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm. Co-founded by Better Than Ezra’s Kevin Griffin, the event will continue celebrating the region’s many services and goods with 70 booths stocked with food, handcrafted works, and more. The festival will also house 35 local restaurants and cafes.

“Tennessee thrives on live music and we’ve been in a musical drought for the past year,” Griffin shares in a statement to Billboard. “Pilgrimage is a one-of-a-kind festival experience, showcasing the best music, food, libations, and crafts the region has to offer. We can’t wait to deliver one of the most exciting and diverse lineups of our seven-year history this September. Let’s bring the music back to Franklin.”

On five stages, across 200 acres of land, the musical talent will also include: Khruangbin, Black Pumas, Amos Lee, Tanya Tucker, Better Than Ezra, Houndmouth, Tank and the Bangas, Valerie June, JD McPherson, Jamestown Revival, Low Cut Connie, Robert Finley, Katie Pruitt, Morgan Wade, Larry Fleet, Harlem Gospel Travelers, Hailey Whitters, Dylan LeBlanc, Anna Vaus, Blessing Offor, and Natalie Madigan. Additional performers to be revealed.

A portion of ticket proceeds will directly benefit Friends of Franklin Parks and MusiCares, the non-profit arm of the Recording Academy. The Heritage Foundation, High Hopes Development Center, BrightStone, GraceWorks Ministries, and Mercy Community Healthcare are on tap as non-profit partners, as well.