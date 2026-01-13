Dave Mustaine’s Music Journey Began With a Stolen KISS Album: “Slipped the Record Into My Jacket, Went Home, and Instantly Became a Rebel”

While fans know Dave Mustaine for helping form the hit thrash metal band Megadeth, he was also the lead guitarist for Metallica for only a few years. Most fans know about the career of Mustaine. But what about the Mustaine before Megadeth and Metallica? Growing up in La Mesa, California, Mustaine wasn’t famous, wasn’t in a band, and didn’t even have enough money to buy a record. But he did have a passion for music. And that was more than enough as Mustaine revealed that passion caused him to steal his first album, which happened to be from the legendary band KISS.

Videos by American Songwriter

When thinking of bands that led a rebellion, KISS is easily in the Top 10. With parents traumatized from the satanic panic era of the ’80s and ’90s, KISS was a pioneer of shock rock. Using face paint, costumes, and elaborate stages, parents deemed the group a symbol of Satanism. For a time, a rumor even suggested KISS stood for “Knights In Satan’s Service.” But that rumor was denied several times by the band.

No matter what parents thought, Mustaine was drawn to the band when he noticed their 1974 album Hotter Than Hell. Recalling that moment, the musician said, “I stole it, and it was KISS’ Hotter Than Hell. I was hanging out at an ice skating rink and a record store was right next to it…I had a giant down jacket on and I just slipped the record into my jacket, went home, and instantly became a rebel.

[RELATED: Dave Mustaine Reveals Why Former Megadeth Members Aren’t Participating in Farewell Tour]

‘Hotter Than Hell’ Wasn’t Dave Mustaine’s Favorite Album

Featuring songs like “Parasite” and “Watchin’ You”, Mustaine never forgot how mesmerized he was by the cover. “I thought it was one of the most amazing and edgy covers I had ever seen, front and back. I became a KISS fan immediately.”

Although the first album Mustaine ever owned and stole, it wasn’t his favorite. When asked to name his favorite album, the musician turned his attention to AC/DC. “AC/DC, Let There Be Rock. When the needle touched the vinyl, my life changed forever. I was the only one in my circle of friends who had ever heard of AC/DC, but it wasn’t long until my friends knew I had discovered a supergroup.”

Mustaine might be part of rock and roll history, but at his core – the musician was and will always be a fan who embraced the rebel lifestyle way before the spotlight ever found him.

(Photo by Per Ole Hagen/Redferns)