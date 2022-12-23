David Letterman Recruits Bono, The Edge for St. Patrick’s Day Special

Television host and comedian David Letterman recruited U2’s frontman, Bono, and lead guitarist, The Edge, for an upcoming St. Patricks Day special.

Bono and The Edge performed in McDaid’s Pub in Dublin City Centre earlier this month. The performance will feature on Letterman’s upcoming St. Patrick’s Day special about the country of Ireland. The film will be released in the United States on March 17 (St. Patrick’s Day).

Bono and The Edge were joined in the Dublin pub by other Irish artists, including Imelda May, Brian Kennedy, and Glen Hansard. The U2 stars were filmed in front of a select audience at the Ambassador Theater in Dublin as part of the event.

The musical showcase is part of the larger special produced by Letterman. “He was interviewing me for a documentary, not sure when it’ll be out,” said Irish drag queen Panti Bliss. Letterman also visited Cavistons in Glasthule, an Irish fish shop that’s been around for the past 75 years.

In addition, Letterman is also still releasing episodes of his Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.

In other Bono news, the big-voiced singer recently announced the extension of his current book tour.

Continuing the book tour around his recently released memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, Bono has added on an eight-date residency at the Beacon Theatre in New York City in 2023.

Returning to the Beacon Theatre, where the tour kicked off in November 2022, the Stories of Surrender residency will start on April 16 and run through May 3 and is centered around the U2 frontman’s memoir. The show is one part theatrical performance and the other a rock concert with Bono balancing memories and anecdotes with musical interludes.

For his performances, Bono will be joined by musicians Gemma Doherty on harp, keyboard, and vocals, Kate Ellis on cello, keyboard, and vocals, along with musical director Jacknife Lee.

Bono’s Stories of Surrender 2023 Dates:

April 16, 2023

April 17, 2023

April 21, 2023

April 22, 2023

April 26, 2023

April 28, 2023

April 29, 2023

May 3, 2023