Bono Extends Book Tour with New York City Residency in 2023

Continuing the book tour around his recently released memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, Bono has added on an eight-date residency at the Beacon Theatre in New York City in 2023.

Returning to the Beacon Theatre, where the tour kicked off in November 2022, the Stories of Surrender residency will start on April 16 and run through May 3 and is centered around the U2 frontman’s memoir.

Centered around stories in his book, the show is one part theatrical performance and the other a rock concert with Bono balancing memories and anecdotes with musical interludes.

For his performances, Bono will be joined by musicians Gemma Doherty on harp, keyboard, and vocals, Kate Ellis on cello, keyboard, and vocals, along with musical director Jacknife Lee.

The book follows the earlier days of the singer, born Paul David Hewson, from growing up in Dublin, the loss of his mother at 14, and finding his future bandmates The Edge, Larry Mullen Jr., and Adam Clayton at school in 1978. Surrender also explores Bono’s philanthropic work and activism linked to helping to fight poverty and combatting AIDS, along with stories of the people who impacted his life.

“When I started to write this book, I was hoping to draw in detail what I’d previously only sketched in songs, the people, places, and possibilities in my life,” said Bono in an earlier statement in his memoir. ‘Surrender’ is a word freighted with meaning for me. Growing up in Ireland in the seventies with my fists up (musically speaking), it was not a natural concept. A word I only circled until I gathered my thoughts for the book.”

He added, “I am still grappling with this most humbling of commands. In the band, in my marriage, in my faith, in my life as an activist. ‘Surrender’ is the story of one pilgrim’s lack of progress…with a fair amount of fun along the way.”

Bono’s Stories of Surrender 2023 Dates:

April 16, 2023

April 17, 2023

April 21, 2023

April 22, 2023

April 26, 2023

April 28, 2023

April 29, 2023

May 3, 2023

Photo: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images