Dawes Announce An Evening With… 2023 Tour

Indie folk rockers Dawes will be hitting the road, bringing fans across the U.S. on their An Evening With… Tour in support of their eighth studio album Misadventures of Doomscroller.
“We’re back to the Evening With format,” the band detailed on their Instagram. The format excludes an opening act and sees the band perform two to three hours worth of career-spanning hits. “2 sets. Just us. Long nights. Full hearts. Buy tickets. Come early. We’ll all have to break out the catalog master lists and bingo cards as we try to get to every song we’ve got.”
See a full list of shows, below.
Dawes released Misadventures of Doomscroller in July of this year. Touring the album will take them across the country, kicking off in Birmingham, Alabama, with stops in Atlanta, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Seattle, before concluding with a hometown show in Los Angeles, California on May 5.
General on-sale begins Friday (Oct. 21) at 10:00 a.m. local time.
Tour Dates
March 2 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City
March 3 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
March 4 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
March 5 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall
March 7 – Bloomington, IN – Bluebird
March 8 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre
March 10 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
March 11 – Harrisburg, PA – XL Live
March 12 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre
March 14 – Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield Playhouse
March 16 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
March 17 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner
March 18 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
April 6 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum
April 7 – Houston, TX – The Heights
April 8 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater
April 11 – Fayetteville, AR – JJ’s Live
April 12 – St Louis, MO – The Pageant
April 14 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre-WI
April 15 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre
April 16 – Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall
April 18 – Wichita, KS – Wave
April 19 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
April 20 – South Salt Lake, UT – The Commonwealth Room
April 22 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
April 23 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
April 26 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
April 27 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up Tavern
April 28 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up Tavern
May 5 – Los Angeles, CA – The Theatre at Ace Hotel
Photo by Harrison Haake / American Songwriter