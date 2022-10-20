Dawes Announce An Evening With… 2023 Tour

Indie folk rockers Dawes will be hitting the road, bringing fans across the U.S. on their An Evening With… Tour in support of their eighth studio album Misadventures of Doomscroller.

“We’re back to the Evening With format,” the band detailed on their Instagram. The format excludes an opening act and sees the band perform two to three hours worth of career-spanning hits. “2 sets. Just us. Long nights. Full hearts. Buy tickets. Come early. We’ll all have to break out the catalog master lists and bingo cards as we try to get to every song we’ve got.”

See a full list of shows, below.

Dawes released Misadventures of Doomscroller in July of this year. Touring the album will take them across the country, kicking off in Birmingham, Alabama, with stops in Atlanta, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Seattle, before concluding with a hometown show in Los Angeles, California on May 5.

General on-sale begins Friday (Oct. 21) at 10:00 a.m. local time.

March 2 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City

March 3 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

March 4 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

March 5 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall

March 7 – Bloomington, IN – Bluebird

March 8 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre

March 10 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

March 11 – Harrisburg, PA – XL Live

March 12 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

March 14 – Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield Playhouse

March 16 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

March 17 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

March 18 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

April 6 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum

April 7 – Houston, TX – The Heights

April 8 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater

April 11 – Fayetteville, AR – JJ’s Live

April 12 – St Louis, MO – The Pageant

April 14 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre-WI

April 15 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

April 16 – Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall

April 18 – Wichita, KS – Wave

April 19 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

April 20 – South Salt Lake, UT – The Commonwealth Room

April 22 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

April 23 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

April 26 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

April 27 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up Tavern

April 28 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up Tavern

May 5 – Los Angeles, CA – The Theatre at Ace Hotel

Photo by Harrison Haake / American Songwriter