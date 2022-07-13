Death Cab for Cutie Releases Newest Single, “Here to Forever” Ahead of New LP

As Death Cab for Cutie gears up for its next album release, the band has shared its latest single and accompanying music video for the song, “Here to Forever.”

The Grammy-nominated band’s forthcoming album, Asphalt Meadows, is set to drop on September 16. (Pre-order HERE.)

The new music video was written and directed by filmmaker Lance Bangs, who has worked with Sonic Youth, Nirvana, and Kanye West in the past. It shows Death Cab’s frontman, Ben Gibbard, talking with two inept pressing plant employees at a vinyl factory, played humorously by comedians Natalie Palamides and Courtney Pauroso.

The new single follows the band’s release of “Roman Candles,” which is also off the forthcoming LP.

“It’s a song both about our impermanence and the anxiety of these times,” says Gibbard of the new single. “It’s also about wanting to believe in something bigger even when it feels like nothing is out there.”

The Bellingham, Washington-born band’s ninth studio album, Thank You for Today, was released in 2018.

Death Cab also has a slew of tour dates set for this fall, which fans can check out below, along with the tracklist for Asphalt Meadows, which was produced by Grammy Award-winner John Congleton (St. Vincent, Sharon Van Etten, Wallows).

ASPHALT MEADOWS TRACKLISTING:

I Don’t Know How I Survive Roman Candles Asphalt Meadows Rand McNally Here to Forever Foxglove Through the Clearcut Pepper I Miss Strangers Wheat Like Waves Fragments From the Decade I’ll Never Give Up On You

DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE TOUR 2022

JULY

14 – Harrisburg, PA – Harrisburg University at Riverfront Park †

15 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena †

16 – Poughkeepsie, NY – MJN Convention Center †

SEPTEMBER

3 – All IN Festival – Indianapolis, IN

22 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee ^

23 – Minneapolis, MN – Surly Brewing Festival Field

24 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

26 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! ^

27 – Washington, DC – The Anthem ^

29 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met ^

30 – New York, NY – Forest Hills Stadium ^

OCTOBER

1 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion ^

3 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater ^

4 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy ^

6 – Richmond, VA – Virginia Credit Union LIVE! ^

7 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit ^

8 – Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery ^

10 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE ^

11 – Detroit, MI – The Masonic ^

13 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory ^

14-16 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival

14 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland ^

15 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

17 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren – SOLD OUT

18 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim # – SOLD OUT

19 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl #

21 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre #

22 – San Diego, CA – Epstein Family Amphitheater @ UC San Diego # – SOLD OUT

23 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater #

24 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater #

26 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

27 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

* Festival Performance

† w/Special Guests illuminati hotties

^ w/Special Guests Low

# w/ Special Guests Yo La Tengo

Death Cab for Cutie (Photo: Eliot Lee Hazel)