Dee Snider Apologizes to Kelly Osbourne Following Controversial Comments About Ozzy’s Songwriting Legacy

Dee Snider is apologizing to Kelly Osbourne. After the Twisted Sister singer made comments about Ozzy Osbourne that upset the late singer’s daughter, Dee addressed the situation on X.

The online exchange began when one fan tried to explain why Dee’s comments bothered Kelly.

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“From what I saw on Instagram, Kelly seemed hurt because she took it as diminishing Ozzy’s legacy—not because the songwriting history itself is false. Text strips away tone. I know you respect Ozzy,” the fan wrote. “If it were me, I’d simply say: ‘I’m sorry it hurt you. That was never my intent.’”

“Thank you Steve, I’ve been looking for the right response,” Dee replied. He went on to add in a second tweet, “I’m sorry what I said hurt you. It was never my intent. My sympathies on the loss of your dad.”

The situation began when a social media user brought up Bob Daisley’s claim that he wrote “a load” of lyrics for Ozzy’s solo album, No Rest for the Wicked.

Dee chimed in by agreeing with Bob’s statement and claiming that other musicians also wrote Ozzy’s lyrics.

“‘A load’? How about ALL the lyrics? Ozzy always had bass players write his lyrics.

@geezerbutler wrote ALL of @BlackSabbath lyrics,” Dee tweeted. “Daisley wrote lyrics for the first two solo albums (I’m pretty sure he was paid to write on other records but not credited) & Lemmy wrote lyrics.”

Kelly Osbourne Responds to Dee Snider’s Claims

Kelly took offense to Dee’s tweet, and decided to address it on her Instagram Story.

“My father’s legacy as a musician, songwriter, singer and bandleader speaks for itself,” Kelly wrote. “His friends, those who worked with him, those who love him, and millions of fans around the world that still continue to buy his records know exactly what he meant what he contributed and what he leaves behind. His legacy will live on eternally.”

She then took aim at Dee, noting that his last hit was “over 40 years ago.”

“There’s something spectacularly classless about Dee Snider trying to diminish my father Ozzy Osbourne and his extraordinary abilities and achievements when he is no longer here to challenge his allegations,” Kelly wrote, “particularly when Snider cannot claim to know the private reality of my fathers life simply by looking in from the outside or from hearsay from a delusional man with a vendetta against my father. When to the best of my knowledge they were maybe in the same room once if even at all.”

“And if Snider wants to invite comparisons between their careers, that comparison is devastating enough on its own,” she continued. “Snider had a brief period of mainstream success more than 40 years ago. My father’s career spanned nearly six decades-from helping define heavy metal with Black Sabbath to building an extraordinary solo career. His music will continue influencing generations long after all of us are gone.”

Kelly continued by wondering if Snider’s comments were “simply a way of getting people talking about him again.”

“Because musically, the music industry moved on from Snider’s commercial peak decades ago, while my father’s name, catalogue, and influence still remains globally relevant,” she wrote. “My father doesn’t need Dee Snider’s approval to establish his place in music history.

And trying to make my father smaller won’t make Dee Snider bigger.”

“It only reminds everyone of the enormous difference between their legacies and further proves just how irrelevant Snider is to the music industry and society as a whole,” Kelly concluded. “However I would like to thank you Dee Snider for allowing the world to see how truly desperate he really is!”

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