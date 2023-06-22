Demi Lovato Releases Rock Song In Support of Reproductive Rights

Demi Lovato is speaking up for the reproductive justice movement in her new song, “SWINE.”

In honor of the one-year anniversary of when the Supreme Court revoked Roe v. Wade, which protected women’s rights to have an abortion, Lovato is releasing the fiery rock song that’s no holds barred. The lyrics find Lovato singing about sexual freedom and the pressure, as well as the high expenses, that come with having to care for a child without support. My life/My voice/My rights/My choice/It’s mine, or I’m just swine/My blood/My loins/My lungs/My noise/It’s mine/Or I’m just swine, Lovato wails over a guitar-heavy melody.

“It’s been one year since the Supreme Court’s decision to dismantle the constitutional right to a safe abortion, and although the path forward will be challenging, we must continue to be united in our fight for reproductive justice,” Lovato professes in a press release. “I created ‘SWINE’ to amplify the voices of those who advocate for choice and bodily autonomy. I want this song to empower not only the birthing people of this country but everyone who stands up for equality, to embrace their agency and fight for a world where every person’s right to make decisions about their own body is honored.”

For the next year, the singer is donating net profits from “SWINE” to NARAL Pro-Choice America, Plan C and The National Network of Abortion Funds through the Demi Lovato Foundation. NARAL is a nonprofit that advocates for reproductive freedom through access to abortion care, birth control, paid parental leave and other methods. Plan C is a public health campaign that’s working to normalize “the self-directed option of abortion pills by mail,” while The National Network of Abortion Funds is a social justice organization that aims to help people in low-income communities get access to abortion.

Lovato recently released rock versions of her pop hits “Cool For the Summer” and “Heart Attack.” She released her latest album, Holy Fvck, in August 2022, which debuted at No. 1 on both the Billboard Top Rock Albums and Top Alternative Albums charts, as well as No. 7 on the Billboard 200.

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for KLUTCH Sports Group