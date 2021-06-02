Diamante Lives Vicariously Through Her “American Dream”

Diamante is fantasizing of a bygone love, one dreamt up from the silver screen, a modern-day romance set in another time, and era. On “American Dream,” off her second album of the same name, Diamante (Spanish and Italian for “diamond”) explores the rigors of classic love and why it’s all worth it in the end.

“The song is an ode to all things retro and a love song to all my favorite classic Americana time periods,” shares Diamante.

In the video, directed by Nayip Ramos, Diamante plays a 1950s housewife gone rogue mob-boss. “My husband gets arrested and I have to step in,” says Diamante. “It’s definitely one of the most entertaining videos I have done.”

For the Los Angeles-based Diamante, who was born in Boston, American Dream follows her 2018 debut Coming in Hot, a personal narrative produced by Howard Benson (My Chemical Romance, Chris Cornell, Halestorm), featuring single “Hear Me Now,” a collaboration with Bad Wolves.

A culmination of her formative years—a disciple of P!nk and Guns N’ Roses—and writing her life’s stories and imaginings, American Dream (Judge & Jury) is a continuation of Diamante’s musical journey. Parting ways with Better Noise Music and working with Judge & Jury founders Benson and Neil Sanderson is something Diamante says contributed to “bringing my stories to life and pushing me to embrace my vulnerabilities.”

Now, Diamante is living her own American dream, in song. “With ‘American Dream,’ I was given the ultimate artistic freedom to express my most personal moments, stories, confessions, flaws, fears, hopes, mistakes, desires, vices, heartaches, and redemption in a way I have never been able to in the past,” shares Diamante.

She adds, “Every word on this album is my personal diary screaming in your face. This album has no limitations, restrictions, or filter.”