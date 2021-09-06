Did President Barack Obama Gift Lil Nas X a Baby Shower Gift for New Album?

Saturday (September 4), global phenomenon, songwriter and artist, Lil Nas X posted on his Twitter page that former President Barack Obama sent him a baby shower gift for his forthcoming new record.

Lil Nas X wrote, “omg i’m trying not to cry! thank u for the early baby shower gift @BarackObama“

omg i’m trying not to cry! 😥 thank u for the early baby shower gift @BarackObama pic.twitter.com/0vb5SH2De0 — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) September 4, 2021

It’s unclear whether the former POTUS did indeed send the lavish gift to the “Old Town Road” songwriter, but it’s fun to think about.

Two years ago, President Obama did include Lil Nas X on his favorite songs of 2019 list. Perhaps the two famous fellows struck up a friendship because of that?

Lil Nas X, who will release his debut LP, Montero, on September 17, recently released the vivid, alluring album cover for it, which we covered here. It includes biblical and SpongeBob SquarePants inspirations.

He’s also been posting images like this on Twitter to continue the conceit of the album release:

12 more days until baby MONTERO is here! 👨🏾‍🍼🦋💕 pic.twitter.com/VKI6LTJsYk — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) September 5, 2021

And here’s a sneak peek into the new album: