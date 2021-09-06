Drake Leaks Secret Kanye West and Andre 3000 Track, “Life Of The Party”

In a continuation of their “unfortunate” public spat, Grammy-winning artist, Drake, leaked a new song by Kanye West and Outkast’s Andre 3000, called “Life Of The Party.” The outtake hadn’t been included on West’s new LP, Donda.

Drake released the track because the song includes a diss towards him, which he’d responded to with a diss of West on his own new LP, Certified Lover Boy. (Ugh!)

Listen here to “Life Of The Party”:

Andre 3000 called the fight between two of his favorite artists, Drake and Kanye, “unfortunate.” This week, Drake released his newest album, Certified Lover Boy, just days after West released his newest LP, Donda. The two artists are among the most successful in history; yet, they seem bent on battling publicly, including on their new albums’ tracks.

The former Outkast emcee and producer released a statement about the leak:

“A few weeks ago Kanye reached out about me being a part of the Donda album. I was inspired by his idea to make a musical tribute to his mom. It felt appropriate to me to support the Donda concept by referencing my own mother, who passed away in 2013. We both share that loss. I thought it was a beautiful choice to make a clean album but, unfortunately, I didn’t know that was the plan before I wrote and recorded my verse. It was clear to me that an edited ‘clean’ format of the verse would not work without having the raw, original also available. So, sadly, I had to be omitted from the original album release.

The track I received and wrote to didn’t have the diss verse on it and we were hoping to make a more focused offering for the Donda album but I guess things happen like they are supposed to. It’s unfortunate that it was released in this way and two artists that I love are going back and forth. I wanted to be on Certified Lover Boy too. I just want to work with people that inspire me. Hopefully, I can work with Kendrick on his album. I’d love to work with Lil’ Baby, Tyler, and Jay-Z. I respect them all.”