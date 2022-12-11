Kelly Clarkson Covers “It’s Raining Men” and More in Latest ‘Kellyoke’

It was a week full of music at The Kelly Clarkson Show.

With the popular daytime television show’s titular host in and out of her duties during the week, there were some live performances and some “throwback” performances from Clarkson. In addition, she had a meaningful chat with actress Christina Applegate about Stevie Nicks

Let’s dive into it all below.

On Monday, Clarkson and her band, Y’all, performed a cover of the song, “It’s Raining Men,” by the group The Weather Girls. The famous amorous energetic song was given something of a deeper, more operatic take by Clarkson. It was a wonderful rendition. Check it out below.

The following day, Clarkson was out as host and guest host Morris Chestnut from The Best Man: The Final Chapters stopped by and “requested” a throwback performance of Clarkson’s—”Finesse” by the talented song and dance man Bruno Mars. Clarkson proved she could do well with the flirtatious glitzy tune from the entertainer, even dancing in the audience. Check it out below.

On Wednesday, the show had it’s host back and Clarkson performed a sweet version of the song, “Found Out About You,” by Gin Blossoms.

Later in the week, Clarkson, away from the show for the holidays, requested another throwback performance with her and Y’all—”Hopelessly Devoted To You,” by Olivia Newton-John. Check out the beautiful rendition below, which includes a delightful choreographed dance number along with Clarkson’s compelling vocals.

And last but not least, check out the clip of Clarkson and actor Christina Applegate sharing their love for Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks. Applegate also shows off a necklace Nicks gave her that demonstrates a sense of sisterhood between the two. Applegate also talks about her time in the recording studio with Nicks.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ACM