Is There a New Episode of ‘American Idol’ Tonight (March 30, 2026)? Everything You Need To Know

At the start of season 24, American Idol watched as thousands of aspiring artists auditioned for just a chance to stand in front of the judges. With Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood sitting behind the table, the judges offered some of the best feedback and encouragement any singer could ask for. But as the weeks passed, contestant after contestant went home. Now, with only 20 remaining and Monday here – everybody wants to know – is there a new episode of American Idol tonight?

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Having spent the last several weeks in Hawaii, the Top 20 will face a new challenge tonight with a special Songs of Faith episode. That’s right, there is a new episode airing tonight. Not ready to take a break just yet, the contestants and judges prepare to showcase their talents when it comes to timeless songs rooted in purpose and faith.

With the episode centered around faith, the remaining contestants will need more than faith to get them into the live shows. Only having one chance to win over the judges and fans at home, Lucas Leon appeared to do just that when covering Tim McGraw’s “Just To See You Smile.”

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‘American Idol’ Contestant Makes Lionel Richie Forget They Are Competing

Raised in Gallatin, Tennessee, Leon grew up surrounded by country music, shaping a sound that feels as authentic as it is emotional. Bringing the rich history of country music with him to the stage, Leon gained high praise from Underwood. “Your voice is powerful, beautiful, and there is something really special about the simplicity. It’s so easy to listen to you.”

As for Richie, he found himself forgetting that Leon was a contestant. “You made that so comfortable. I almost forgot you’re a contestant.” Fans agreed with the judges as Leon’s performance gained over 64,000 views on YouTube. Clearly a favorite for now, Leon continues to build momentum. And with the live shows quickly approaching, performances like this might be exactly what he needs to make it into the finale.

But for now, don’t miss a new episode of American Idol, airing tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and available to stream the following day on Hulu. For those without cable and Hulu, American Idol will also stream live on Disney+. Expanding its live viewing experience, producers are making it easier than ever for fans to enjoy every performance.

(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)