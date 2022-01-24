Dierks Bentley, Keb’ Mo’, Connie Smith, Bobby Bare Get Music City Walk of Fame Honor

The Music City Walk of Fame will induct Dierks Bentley and Keb’ Mo’, along with famed country artists Bobby Bare, and Connie Smith on April 5 at Music City Walk of Fame Park.

The first induction ceremony in more than two years following the onset of the pandemic, all four artists will receive the 90th, 91st, 92nd, and 93rd stars on the Music City Walk of Fame.

Inductees are recognized for their “significant contributions to preserving the musical heritage of Nashville and for contributing to the world through song,” according to the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp., which oversees the Music City Walk of Fame.

In 2006, the first induction ceremony took place with the induction of Reba McEntire, Ronnie Milsap, Roy Orbison, Kenneth D. Schermerhorn of the Nashville Symphony, the Fisk Jubilee Singers, and Felice and Boudleaux Bryant. Music Mile in Nashville is a roughly one-mile stretch connecting downtown to Music Row with permanent sidewalk medallions featuring the names of inductees displayed.

Bobby Bare (l) with Connie Smith (Photo: Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp.)

“We are proud to bring back a Music City Walk of Fame ceremony with such a distinguished and diverse group of inductees who span various genres and eras of music,” said Ed Hardy, chairman of Music City Inc., in a statement. “The individuals in the Walk of Fame remind us of Nashville’s rich history as Music City, and we congratulate the newest four members.”

Bare has earned nearly five dozen top 40 hits from 1962 to 1983 and won a Grammy in 1964 for “Detroit City,” while Smith was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 1965 and later dubbed by Roy Acuff as the “Sweetheart of the Grand Ole Opry.” Her 1964 single “Once a Day” became the first-ever debut single by a female country act to reach No. 1.

Bentley is a Grand Ole Opry member with 20 No. 1 hits and multiple awards, including ACMs, CMAs, while Keb’ Mo’ has won five Grammy Awards including the Best Americana Album for his 2019 release Oklahoma, and has also appeared in films and TV, in addition to the recent Visit Music City commercial “While You’ve Been Away, We’ve Been Creating.”

The 2022 induction ceremony, sponsored by Gibson, will feature appearances by Bentley, Keb’ Mo’, Bare, and Smith, who will unveil their stars embedded in the walkway.

Photo: Dierks Bentley (JIm Wright); Keb’ Mo’ (Jeremy Cowart)