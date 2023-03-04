Dierks Bentley Unveils Gravel & Gold Tour Dates

Dierks Bentley is ready to traverse across “gravel and gold” on his upcoming tour.

Bentley will spend the summer on the road visiting amphitheaters across North America on his Gravel & Gold Tour. From June through August, Bentley will stop in nearly 30 cities, kicking off on June 1 in Toronto, Canada, and concluding on August 26 in Auburn, Washington. Along the way, he’ll make stops in Chicago, Salt Lake City, and San Diego and host a two-night stay at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend, Oregon before bringing the tour to a close in Washington.

Country hitmaker Jordan Davis will join as the opening act for all dates, with additional support from a rotating crew of country, Americana, and bluegrass artists: Elle King, The Cadillac Three, Hailey Whitters, Tracy Lawrence, Caylee Hammack, Kameron Marlowe, Tyler Braden, Grammy-nominated bluegrass singer Molly Tuttle and her band Golden Highway, and The Red Clay Strays. Bentley’s ’90s country parody band, Hot Country Knights, will also make a special appearance.

“I’ve been waiting as patiently as possible for the time when we could tell our fans about this tour and I’m happy the moment has arrived,” Bentley says in a statement. “With new music, a whole new set and vibe along with incredible musicians and singers to share the stage with…I can honestly say I think this will be our best tour ever. Jordan Davis and I have been talking about touring for a long time and he’s just killing. Not to mention the list of artists that we will be touring with is so exciting for me as a fan of all their music. I will be side stage every night taking it all in alongside the fans on this GRAVEL & GOLD TOUR.”

The tour is in support of Bentley’s 10th studio album, Gravel & Gold, which was released in February 2023. The album features collaborations with country singers Ashley McBryde and Charlie Worsham, along with bluegrass musicians Billy Strings, Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas, and Bryan Sutton. The album’s lead single, “Gold” is currently rising toward the Top 10 on country radio.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (March 10) at 10 a.m. local time.

GRAVEL & GOLD TOUR Dates:

6/01 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

6/02 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

6/03 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

6/04 – Madison, IL – NASCAR Cup Series Race

6/16 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

6/17 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

6/22 – Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion

6/24 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

7/08 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/09 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

7/13 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

7/14 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/15 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

7/21 – Camdenton, MO – Ozarks Amphitheater

7/27 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

7/28 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7/29 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

8/03 – Corning, CA – Rolling Hills Casino

8/04 – Lake Tahoe, NV – Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena

8/10 – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

8/11 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

8/12 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

8/17 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

8/18 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/19 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena

8/24 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

8/25 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

8/26 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for ACM