Top 11 Dierks Bentley Songs

Dierks Bentley hit the country music scene in 2003 with his self-titled debut album, featuring his first No. 1 hit “What Was I Thinkin.'”

From that moment on, Dierks’ career took off like a rocket, releasing his second album Modern Day Drifter in 2005. which spawned two number one singles, “Come a Little Closer” and “Settle for a Slowdown.” It was with that album that the “Lot’s of Leavin’ Left to Do” singer took home the CMA Horizon Award in 2005.

Since then we’ve been graced with albums, Long Trip Alone, Feel That Fire, Up on the Ridge, Home, Riser, Black, and The Mountain. And in 2021, Dierks even gave us Live From Telluride, an EP that contains songs from his performance at the 48th annual Telluride Bluegrass Festival. As we sifted through Dierks’ songs from 2003 to 2021 we took on the task of selecting our favorite Dierks Bentley songs and narrowed them down to the Top 10.

As we await new music from the Arizona native, we’ll have to turn up the volume and listen to our Top 10 Dierks Bentley songs.

11. “How Am I Doin”

10. “Settle For a Slowdown”

9. “Every Mile a Memory”

8. “Feel That Fire”

7. “Black”

6. “Women Amen”

5. “Free and Easy (Down The Road I Go)”

4. “Lot of Leavin’ Left to Do”

3. “I Hold On”

2. “Come a Little Closer”

1. “What Was I Thinkin'”

Photo by Jim Wright