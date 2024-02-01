Disturbed’s David Draiman Pleads With Carrie Underwood to “Rock” with Him at Band’s Nashville Show

Disturbed’s current single “Don’t Tell Me” features guest vocals from Heart’s Ann Wilson, but the hard-rocking band’s frontman, David Draiman, wants to duet with another powerhouse singer on the tune when his group plays Nashville later this month.

Draiman took to his social media this week to share that he’d love for country superstar Carrie Underwood to join Disturbed onstage at the band’s February 17 concert at Bridgestone Arena.

“Who’d like to see @carrieunderwood sing #donttellme with @disturbed in #nashville ??!!!” Draiman wrote in his post. “I sure as hell would!!!”

The rocker then extended an invitation to Underwood: “Whatcha say Carrie? Shall we rock? 🤘🏻🙌🏻🙏🏻”

Fans React to Potential Disturbed-Underwood Duet

Draiman’s message got support from plenty of fans in the comments section, although not all of them were on board with the idea.

“As good of a singer as she is, I don’t think she has the grittiness in her voice to match what Ann sang,” one fan responded.

However, another immediately fired back, “Have you actually heard [Underwood] sing rock songs? She has the grit in her voice to do rock songs, trust me.”

A third fan was totally excited about the prospect of a Draiman-Underwood duet, writing, “Hell yes!!! Carrie is the queen of country music but she’s got a rocker’s soul! I would LOVE to hear her and David together!”

Yet another wrote, “Yes!!! Carrie can rock it!!! She has covered a lot of rock & metal songs!! 🤘🤘🤘”

Underwood Is a Hard-Rock Fan

Underwood’s love for hard rock is well documented. In recent years, she’s joined Guns N’ Roses to perform “Welcome to the Jungle” multiple times at their concerts, and has invited Axl Rose to sing the song with her at her own shows too.

As Blabbermouth.net points out, Underwood revealed during a 2023 interview on SiriusXM’s Octane channel that some of her favorite heavy rock acts are Disturbed, I Prevail, and Korn.

Among the rock songs Underwood has covered at her concerts are GN’R’s “Paradise City,” Motörhead’s “Ace of Spades,” Joan Jett’s “Bad Reputation,” Pat Benatar’s “Hit Me with Your Best Shot,” and Led Zeppelin’s “Rock and Roll.”

Underwood also famously performed Heart’s “Alone” during her victorious run on American Idol’s fourth season.

About “Don’t Tell Me”

“Don’t Tell Me” appears on Disturbed’s 2022 album Divisive. The track currently sits at No. 9 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

Disturbed’s and Underwood’s 2024 Concerts

Disturbed current U.S. tour is scheduled through a March 3 concert in Paradise, Nevada. The band’s next show takes place on Friday, February 2, in Kansas City, Missouri. The group also will be touring New Zealand and Australia in March, and has a few more U.S. concerts lined up in May.

Meanwhile, Underwood’s 2024 itinerary includes two-dozen Las Vegas residency shows at Resorts World Theatre, a March 20 headlining concert in El Paso, Texas, and a few other events.

Tickets for Disturbed’s tour dates and Underwood’s shows are on sale now via various outlets, including StubHub.

