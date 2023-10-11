Heart’s Wilson Sisters Reunite Onstage at Ann Wilson’s Concert Tuesday in California

Heart fans got a special treat at frontwoman Ann Wilson’s solo concert with her current group Tripsitter on Tuesday night in Santa Rosa, California, as Wilson’s sister and longtime bandmate Nancy made a surprise appearance at the end of the show.

As seen in fan-shot video, Nancy Wilson joined her sister for a rocking version of the Heart classic “Barracuda” to close out the concert, which took place at the Ruth Finley Person Theatre.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we have the answer to a question with us tonight,” Ann announced. “A very, very good friend — more than a friend. Let’s bring her out. Come on.” Nancy then hit the stage, strapped on a guitar and gave Ann a kiss before, ripping into the opening riff of “Barracuda.”

Nancy Wilson later posted a photo on her Instagram showing one of her personalized guitar picks resting on a set list from Ann’s concert.

This marked the first time that the Wilson siblings had performed together live since Heart wrapped up its Love Alive Tour in October 2019.

Since 2019, the Wilson sisters have focused on a number of solo projects, but Nancy revealed in an interview with New York’s WBAB radio station in June that she and Ann were writing new music together again.

At the time, she was on tour with her current solo band, Nancy Wilson’s Heart, but she noted that she planned to finish some new material with her sister when she got home from the road trip.

Nancy also revealed that she’d work on some new lyrics with frequent Heart collaborator Sue Ennis that she “took to Ann,” adding, “And there’s a couple of things that I’m really excited about … stuff that you wouldn’t have heard us do in the ’80s.”

Ann Wilson and her current solo backing group, Tripsitter, released a new studio album, Another Door, on September 29. She also released a solo record titled Fierce Bliss in April 2022, while Nancy put out her debut solo studio album, You and Me, the previous year.

Ann also recently collaborated with Dolly Parton on a new version of Heart’s 1975 classic “Magic Man” that will be featured on Parton’s forthcoming album Rock Star, and joined Disturbed frontman David Draiman for the duet “Don’t Tell Me,” that appeared on the hard-rock band’s 2022 album, Divisive.

The last Heart studio album, Beautiful Broken, was released in 2016.