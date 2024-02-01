Keith Urban Shares Major Update on New Project Following Cryptic Post, Announces Single Debut

Keith Urban recently teased a new project on his social media to the delight of fans, posting a snippet of a new song, “Straight Line,” on January 30. The caption simply read “hi!” and fans were left wondering if this would be a new chapter in Urban’s career.

His last full-length studio album was The Speed of Now Part 1 from 2020. He embarked on a massive tour in support of the album, starting in April and concluding in December 2022. Now, it seems like Urban has been back in the studio working on new music.

He released a longer snippet of the song on January 31, captioning the post “‘Straight Line’—Feb 02.” That seems like an announcement if ever we’ve seen one. Keith Urban fans, keep your eyes peeled on Friday, February 2 for new music from your favorite Australian.

Keith Urban Fans Express Joy and Excitement at the Prospect of New Music

Speaking of fans, they were ecstatic in the comments of Keith Urban’s recent post. One wrote a beautiful analogy comparing “Straight Line” to Urban’s hit song “Long Hot Summer.” The comment read, “It’s like ‘Long Hot Summer’ had a long lost child that showed up on it’s doorstep in the middle of the night and tells you you are it’s father. It begs for you to cohesively blend your lives together. You drink lemonade on porch as you play guitar and watch the sunset. The wind is crisper. The grass is greener. The world is healing.”

Others were not quite so poetic, but still complementary nonetheless. Another fan wrote, “I love how this is absolutely signature sound you! No computer drums, little banjo, love it!”

Yet another commented, “Sounds great. Looking forward to hearing the whole track….been a long time comin’.” Others left comments sharing their excitement and impatience for the new single. Soon, Urbanites, soon.

In addition to making new music, Keith Urban found the time to show up on his old TV show—well, not technically his version of The Voice, but The Voice all the same. He performed his 2016 hit “Blue Ain’t Your Color” on the season 24 finale of the American version of the show in December, delighting the audience and fans watching at home.

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images