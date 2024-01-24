Disturbed’s David Draiman Proudly Defends Taylor Swift to Crowd of Booing Fans

You can count Disturbed frontman David Draiman as a Swiftie. The rocker recently defended Taylor Swift during one of his concerts.

According to NME, Draiman invited two fathers and their daughters onstage at a concert in Peoria, Illinois on January 19. He took the chance to commend the girls on their musical tastes and also commented on Swift, praising the singer.

“So, I take it [the fact] that you came to the Disturbed concert, as opposed to the Taylor Swift concert, means that your parents are raising you on rock and roll,” he told them. “Hey, don’t forget: Taylor Swift still kicks a–.”

Let’s just say that the Disturbed fans didn’t share Draiman’s appreciation for Swift. The concert-goers momentarily turned on the singer, booing him in response. However, Draiman stood by his statement and clarified what he meant.

He said, “Don’t you boo her. You know what? I will stand up and applaud any pop artist that gets up on stage and sings live and plays a guitar live in front of a whole group of fucking thousands of girls and guys, young fans. Don’t talk shit about Taylor Swift. She is for real. And she’s making sure that an entire generation of new music fans understand what it means to actually play music live.”

Disturbed’s David Draiman Defends Taylor Swift

It’s not the first time that Draiman has praised Swift. In an interview with WMRR, Draiman opened up about Swift and how powerful she is as a musician.

“I think she is insanely talented. I’d love to collaborate with Taylor if she ever wanted to, on any given day,” he told the station. “I love the fact that she gets on stage in front of tens of thousands of screaming young female fans and plays a real instrument and sings live, and is the real deal.”

Overall, Draiman may be a rocker, but he has a lot of praise for pop stars. He believes that they show a lot of talent and act as role models for young female fans.

He said, “Pink is one of them; Lady Gaga is one of them. A lot of these people are just so gifted and so great at what they do, and she’s certainly way, way, way up there.”

Draiman also believes that rock stars can learn a few things from their pop star peers. While his statements may be controversial to Disturbed fans, Draiman hardly seems bothered. What’s more metal than that?

