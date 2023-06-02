DJ Khaled Rejoices as Son Performs Famous Songs of His

DJ Khaled’s son Asahd Tuck Khaled just graduated from kindergarten, and his father could not be any prouder.

On Thursday (June 1), Khaled made an Instagram post compiling videos he took at his son’s graduation. Along with seeing the 6-year-old on stage for his ceremony, Khaled also captured a cute moment when Asahd and his classmates sang “God Did” and “All I Do Is Win,” two of Khaled’s most popular songs to date.

“Mommy and daddy so proud of you ! @asahdkhaled! We love you so much !!!!!!!!! Happy graduation day ! My son ! Young world the world is yours !!!!!!!!!” Khaled captioned his post.

When Khaled released his 13th studio album GOD DID in August of last year, which included the aforementioned title track that peaked at No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100, he listed Asahd’s name as one of the executive producers of the album. He did the same for prior albums like Grateful in 2017, Father of Asahd in 2019, and KHALED KHALED in 2021. In an interview with CBS This Morning in 2019, he explained his reasoning for doing this.

“As a parent, you’re supposed to set up your son, your daughter and give them security,” he said. “You have to raise them with love but as my duty, I need to set up his future. You know how people set up a college (fund), I start from birth. The minute he came out, the minute it’s on… The way I walk, the way I breathe, the way I move – I represent my son. When my son came into my life I became greater.”

It’s clear that Asahd being born, along with his younger brother Aaalam, put a battery into Khaled’s back, as he has dedicated a lot of time and resources to the children. Evident with his graduation this week, it seems that the infant who graced Khaled’s album covers years ago has grown into a healthy kid with a great future ahead. Check out DJ Khaled’s latest Instagram post below.

Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Best Buddies