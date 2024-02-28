Watch Security Carry DJ Khaled From Car to Stage as He Refuses to Walk: “Can’t Mess up the Js”

DJ Khaled takes his sneakers seriously. The New Orleans rapper even offered fans a chance to literally walk in his shoes. However, some fans think the hip-hop artist might have taken his footwear fascination a little too far recently.

“I Don’t Want to Get My Jordans Dirty”

A video posted Monday (Feb. 27) shows the 48-year-rapper refusing to walk to the stage for a performance at the 2024 South Beach Wine and Food Festival in Miami.

It was all in the name of the Jordans — the unreleased Black solar J Balvin x Air Jordan Retro 3s, that is.

“I don’t want to get my Jordans dirty,” the “I’m On One” artist fretted from his personal car. “Can I get everybody to help me?”

Without question, two security guards appeared and lifted Khaled’s 5’7″, 263-lb. frame from the car.

“Thank you brothers, I appreciate it,” Khaled is heard saying.

The men carried the Miami-based DJ over the sand to a nearby truck and then later, from the truck to the stage.

“Can’t mess up the Js,” the GRAMMY winner declared.

J Balvin himself agreed: “Take care of them,” the “Prince of Reggaetón” wrote in DJ Khaled’s comments.

Fans Blast DJ Khaled For Insisting on Being Carried: ” Bro, Take Your Shoes Off”

Unsurprisingly, many social media users had something to say about a grown, able-bodied man refusing to walk on his own.

“Did that 50 year old man just asked to be carried because he didn’t want to get his shoes dirty?” one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Did that 50 year old man just asked to be carried because he didn't want to get his shoes dirty? pic.twitter.com/aVjzx2nvQL — Hesh (@HeshComps) February 26, 2024

“Khaled is what I imagine lazy and greedy kings in the middle ages were like lol,” another X user wrote.

He's giving King Henry viii pic.twitter.com/yMtf39415e — Val 😜 (@m_naivet) February 28, 2024

Other users scoffed at the Miami-based DJ’s “rich people problems.”

“All that money and he worried about some sneakers?” one user wrote incredulously. “He can’t buy another pair?”

All that money and he worried about some sneakers? He can’t buy another pair? — Lord Panda (@TheDaddyPanda) February 26, 2024

“Bro, take off your shoes this is silly,” one Instagram user said.

DJ Khaled Teases New Music

When he isn’t dedicating his days to the preservation of pricey footwear, DJ Khaled stays busy promoting his new material.

We still don’t know when Til Next Time, the hip-hop star’s 14th studio album, will hit our shelves. However, we can state with confidence that the record will feature two collaborations with Drake.

