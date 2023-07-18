DJ Khaled Shares Praise for Jay-Z at Shawn Carter Foundation Gala

Following the opening of Jay-Z’s “The Book of HOV” exhibition on July 14, DJ Khaled had some particularly endearing words for the world-renowned rapper. The exhibition occurred at the Brooklyn Public Library, and later, Jay-Z hosted the 20th anniversary Shawn Carter Foundation Gala. Jay-Z’s mother, Gloria Carter, was a co-host for the event.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Hov is the GOAT for a lot of reasons,” Khaled said at the event (quote via Billboard). “It would take many books to write the reason why, but for me, it’s to let you know that it’s possible. When I say possible, anything he puts his mind to he makes it happen and takes it to the higher heights.”

RELATED: Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation Sets Record of $20 Million at 20th Anniversary Gala

Also in attendance at the event were Beyoncé, Lil Uzi Vert, Regina Hall, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, Yo Gotti, Tinashe, A$AP Ferg, Meek Mill, Babyface, Miguel, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. DJ Kahled later spoke about his favorite qualities of long-time friend and frequent collaborator Jay-Z

DJ Khaled continued, “What I love about him the most is that he’s always there to help somebody. Come on, that’s Jay-Z – the best rapper to ever do it, entrepreneur, mogul, father, family man, friend, partner. It’s too many – that’s HOV did!”

Linda Johnson, the CEO of the Brooklyn Public Library, recently released a statement to the publication regarding Jay-Z’s event. “Brooklyn Public Library, including the Center for Brooklyn History, is home to the most expansive collection of Brooklyn history in the world, and Jay-Z is an important part of the borough’s story,” she told the outlet.

“We are proud to celebrate his mastery of music, poetry, the written word, and the oral tradition, and we hope the exhibit will inspire visitors to bet on themselves and pursue their own dreams, musical or otherwise,” Johnson continued.

(Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Best Buddies)