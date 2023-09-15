Doja Cat Includes Sample of WWE Legend Ric Flair on New Single “Balut”

Doja Cat has just dropped the fourth new single from her upcoming album, Scarlet, which will be released on September 22 through Kemosabe and RCA Records. For her newest single, “Balut,” Doja sampled the voice of 74-year-old Ric Flair, considered one of the most storied and accomplished professional wrestlers of all time.

Videos by American Songwriter

Flair’s voice can be heard at the beginning of “Balut,” which is a rap track that provides a similar vibe to the earlier singles from Scarlet. “Remember, girls. None of you can be first, but all of you can be next,” Flair can be heard saying.

[RELATED: Doja Cat’s “Paint the Town Red” Tops Billboard Hot 100 Songs Chart]

This is not the first time Flair has been mentioned in a rap song. In 2017, Offset and 21 Savage released a track titled “Ric Flair Drip.” Flair himself was actually featured in the music video, which was released in 2018. Flair has been recognized by the WWE as a 16-time world champion.

In an August 2023 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Doja Cat discussed how Scarlett’s first single, “Attention,” was just a little taste test of the album as a whole. “It’s kind of an intro to what’s to come. This new album is more introspective, but I’m not leaning so hard into that to where it becomes boring,” Doja said. “So I want to give stories and bops. It’s a nice mixture of both.”

“I think this project is a really fun canvas for me to play with my rap skills and talk about what’s going on in my life,” Doja continued. “But I’m not abandoning who I was and what I know about pop and singing and that aspect of music… I don’t feel like a lost little teen. I feel like a woman who is coming into her own.”

On September 6, Doja threw off her fans when she posted a photo on Instagram depicting herself donning a neck brace, accompanied by the caption, “I’m fine my neck is fine.” While she recently walked the red carpet for The Victoria’s Secret World Tour, ET asked the “Say So” singer why she was really in a neck brace on social media.

“So, my friend here, my date, my lovely date got whiplash and he takes it off sometimes and I stole it from him, I’m literally fine,” Doja revealed. “Completely fine, my neck is great.”

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for CELINE