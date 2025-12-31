Jordan Davis Performing His “Two Favorite Songs to Play Live” at ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

With 2025 coming to an end, many people, like Jordan Davis, looked back on their accomplishments. For Davis, he released his first album in two years with Learn the Hard Way. Hitting shelves in August, the album landed No. 1 on the UK Country Albums chart. In the US, it climbed to No. 6 on the Top Country Albums chart. While thrilled over the reception of his newest album, Davis discussed his upcoming performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and how he only wanted to have fun.

While countless people pack the streets of Times Square to watch the ball drop, millions around the country will tune in to the New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special. Knowing the massive viewership the celebration received over the years, Davis seemed at ease about his performance.

“This is the thing that you grow up [and] you know that everybody in the country is watching this, including me last year wanting to be a part of this. So here we are now, you know, getting to sing at it, getting to be part of it, so it’s a special night.”

Once only dreaming of being part of the New Year’s celebration, Davis now has the chance to add his name to the history of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve spectacular.

Jordan Davis Reveals The Songs He Will Perform

As for the songs that Davis will perform, the country singer didn’t care to surprise fans. He revealed, “We’re playing two songs, ‘Bar None’ and ‘I Ain’t Sayin’,’ and they are my two favorite songs to play live.” Davis added, “So when they asked us what we were playing, I was like, ‘Well, we’re just gonna play the two songs that we have the most fun onstage with.’”

Hoping to have a little fun while welcoming 2026, don’t miss Davis on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, airing live at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Aside from Ryan Seacrest hosting the event from Times Square, the ceremony will feature countdowns from Las Vegas, Chicago, Puerto Rick, and more.

For those who happen to fall asleep before the ball drops, they can rewatch the broadcast the following day on Hulu.

