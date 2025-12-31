Country Star Lainey Wilson Sums up 2025 With a Special 3-Word Message

Lainey Wilson didn’t release a new album in 2025, but that didn’t mean she didn’t expand her career. She not only helmed her Whirldwind World Tour, but over the last few weeks, she hosted the CMA Awards, won Entertainer of the Year, and performed alongside Snoop Dogg during the NFL Christmas Halftime Show. And hoping to squeeze in one more performance before 2026, the singer will take the stage at Nashville’s Big Bash to celebrate the new year. But taking a moment to look back, Wilson shared a message that embraced the mantra of “Live, Laugh, Love.”

With Wilson putting the final touches on her upcoming performance, the singer posted a collage of pictures that highlighted a few key events throughout the year. The pictures included a few stars like Steven Tyler, Jelly Roll, Wynonna Judd, Steve Harvey, and Wilson displaying her driving skills.

Captioning the post, Wilson wrote, “If I could sum up 2025 it would be one of them wooden signs that says ‘live, laugh, love.’ Nah but for real… another year of lovin’ my people & my people lovin’ me.” Never forgetting those who inspired her along the way, she added, “From family and friends to the artists who inspire me, I don’t take a second of it for granted. Let’s do it all over again next year.”

Lainey Wilson Performs Holiday Classic With Bing Crosby

While hosting shows and performing filled Wilson’s year, she received a special treat when she joined forces with Hershey’s for a unique cover of “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!” Highlighting the stop-motion style of classics like Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town, the music video turned Wilson into a puppet that allowed her to perform the holiday song with the iconic Bing Crosby.

Fans loved the music video, declaring it the best way to celebrate the holidays. “Dang, this should be a new cartoon character show! Fantastic.” Another person added, “Love it! Great start to my holiday.”

Don’t miss Wilson’s final performance of 2025, airing tonight during New Year’s Eve: Nashville’s Big Bash on CBS and Paramount+.



