Country Singer Pulls Out of “Bucket List” Austin City Limits Show Amid Cancer Battle

Although Nat Myers has spent over the last year battling cancer, the country singer was ready to make the most of 2026. Excited, Myers announced that he was set to perform a “bucket list” show at Austin City Limits in October. A dream come true for the singer, he even got the chance to hit the road with Charley Crockett. With his career on the rise, Myers shocked fans when he revealed he needed to cancel his upcoming performances.

On Monday, Myers posted a picture of the moon on Instagram. The caption read that he was canceling all shows throughout September and October. “All my shows thru September & October are cancelled, including Sea Hear Now, Ocean’s Calling, Mammoth Festival, & Austin City Limits.”

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The recent announcement came days after Myers revealed he couldn’t continue touring with Crockett. In another post, he wrote, “I have to drop out of the remaining dates I have with Charley Crockett & the blue drifters, including tonight in Orlando. I’m really sorry to do this, but after the results from yesterday I have some last minute appointments that have to happen, that make it impossible for me to be out where I want to be playing music for yall for this leg of the Age of the Ram tour.”

[RELATED: Country Singer Nat Myers Grieves Father’s Death During His Own Health Struggles]

Nat Myers Urges Fans To Still Go To His Canceled Show

With Myers grateful for the opportunity to perform with Crockett, he urged his fans to still go support him. “If you got a ticket, I insist you keep going out if you was planning on seeing me, they is some the best out there doing it & you won’t forget it.”

While Myers was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, he wasn’t letting it control his life. And even with the recent news, he insisted, “I’ll be back out when I can. For now I gotta focus on getting ahead of this thing, it’s snuck back up. I’m real lowdown about it, but gotta do what’s gotta be done.”

Missing Austin City Limits and stepping away from Crockett’s tour wasn’t how Myers pictured the year going. But instead of looking at it as the end, he was focused on getting ahead of his cancer so he could eventually pick up where he left off.

(Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)