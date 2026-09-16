First-Ever Winner of ‘The Voice’ Found Dead at 43

On Tuesday, September 15, the Police Unit East Netherlands reported that they had discovered a body at the Rijkerswoerdse Plassen recreational lake. Sadly, that person was none other than Ben Saunders, the original winner of The Voice of Holland. While winning the first season back in 2011, Saunders expanded his career in the music industry when releasing his debut album, You Thought You Knew Me By Now. With Saunders only 43 when he passed away, his brother, Dean Saunders, paid tribute to the singer while struggling to process the sudden loss.

According to reports from the Police Unit East Netherlands, the body was discovered around 1:20 p.m. local time. With police investigating the scene, the department wrote in a statement, “We can confirm that a body was found yesterday at a recreational lake in Arnhem and that police have ruled out foul play. We do not release or comment on personal details.”

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While the investigation was ongoing, Ben’s brother, Dean, shared a touching post that included a picture of them as children. The caption read, “My dear little brother passed away today… I have never felt pain like this before… what a terrible day for all of us… We have to learn to live with this, and I hope it is treated with respect…”

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Explaining what Ben was like away from the cameras and stage, Dean promised that he was loved by far more than the spotlight. “Ben had a beautiful family and relatives who love him dearly—and I always will, too… Ben is in my heart, and he will stay there forever.”

Dean wasn’t the only one who remembered Ben and the talents he possessed. Marco Borsato, a former coach on The Voice of Holland, posted a picture of them together. Much like Dean, it was difficult for him to process the loss. “Dear, special man, my heart is crying! I can’t find words for the emptiness you leave behind. Dear Janita, friends and family, lots of strength in processing this enormous loss.”

Ben might have made history as the first winner of The Voice of Holland, but the tributes made it clear his life stretched far beyond that moment. To those who knew him, the singer came second to the brother, father and friend they loved.



(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)