Tony Romo Goes Viral for Getting Hot and Bothered Over Dolly Parton’s Halftime Show Outfit

The Dallas Cowboys dominated the Washington Commanders in their Thanksgiving Day Game. Dak Prescott threw four TDs and the team walked away with a decisive 45-10 victory. However, Dolly Parton’s halftime show was the highlight of the night for many fans. Announcer and former Cowboy Tony Romo was among those fans, it seems.

Parton wowed the crowd and viewers from across the country with her performance. She sang “9 to 5,” “Jolene” and a mashup of Queen classics “We Are the Champions” and “We Will Rock You.” She did it all in a modified Dallas Cowboys cheerleader outfit and massive high heels. As usual, the East Tennessee native and country icon looked and sounded amazing. It seems that some viewers, including Romo, were more focused on her outfit than her performance.

The game was about to start again after halftime and Jim Nantz was attempting to shift back into game coverage. Romo, on the other hand, wore an ear-to-ear grin. He wanted to talk about Parton. “She was wearing the…Cowboy’s cheerleading outfit,” he said of the singer, seemingly having trouble getting the sentence out. Again, Nantz tried to move the discussion back to the second half of the game. However, Romo wasn’t finished talking about Parton. “She looks amazing, right,” he asked. Watch the awkward moment unfold below.

Tony Romo wanted to just keep talking about Dolly Parton as Jim Nantz tried to change the subject to the Commanders-Cowboys game. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/fjN1nMk0l3 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 23, 2023

NFL fans saw the smitten Romo and took to X to comment on it.

“Tony is thirsty,” one X user said of the announcer’s comments. “In his defense, Dolly was far more interesting than that blowout game,” another tweeted.

One X user summed up the conversation between the two announcers. “Tony Romo: Jim, that Dolly was smokin’ hot huh? Jim Nantz: You ain’t getting me in trouble with the wife and H.R.!”

Another X user compared Romo to “The grade school kid who just discovered boobies.” Then, there was this gem.

Additionally, some NFL fans pointed to this as just one more reason why they believe Romo is a sub-par announcer. “Jim Nantz is amazing. Romo not so much,” one tweeted. Another weighed in, saying, “That and other reasons is why Greg Olsen will replace Romo next year.”

One X user stated their issue with him in a single sentence. “Problem is Romo can’t stop talking.”

This GIF was another highlight from the mountain of takes on X.

Audio person sitting over the 7 second delay switch … pic.twitter.com/E88yALDCJA — Spencer Adkins (@SpencerWeather) November 24, 2023

