Ex-NFL Player Catches Heat on Twitter After Trashing Dolly Parton’s Halftime Performance

Last night, former NFL player and current podcast co-host Will Compton forgot one of the cardinal rules of the internet. Everyone knows that you don’t disrespect Dolly Parton. She’s an icon and a beacon of kindness to countless people. So, when the former offensive tackle who rarely stayed on the same team for more than a single season had unkind things to say about Parton’s halftime show, people gave him a not-so-subtle reminder.

Last night, Parton played the halftime show at the Cowboys-Commanders game in Dallas. She performed “9 to 5,” “Jolene,” and a mashup of “We Are the Champions” and “We Will Rock You” during her set. When it was over, people from all walks of life took to Twitter to celebrate the Queen of Country Music’s performance. However, Compton didn’t have anything nice to say about the performance. Then, he forgot what one should do when one doesn’t have anything nice to say.

Not sure how everyone felt about that halftime show but Dolly Parton clearly doesn’t have it anymore.



It’s like watching Ali in his last fight.



Can’t move, not singing, doesn’t fill out the Cowgirl shorts.



Someone’s gotta call it quits for her. — Will Compton (@_willcompton) November 23, 2023

“Not sure how everyone felt about that halftime show but Dolly Parton clearly doesn’t have it anymore,” he wrote in the ill-fated tweet. “It’s like watching Ali in his final fight. Can’t move, not singing, doesn’t fill out the cowgirl shorts. Someone’s gotta call it quits for her.” It didn’t take long for people to flock to his mentions to correct him.

Several X users urged the former NFL player to delete his tweet. However, he didn’t listen. One cut to the bone saying, “At least she’s still on an NFL field in year 77. How’s that working for year X?”

One user asked if Compton was “stirring the pot for engagement” along with a video of comedian Theo Von saying “I head his eyesight’s real bad and he’s got CTE.”

Stirring the pot for engagement? pic.twitter.com/dvf2Vj0dyZ — JHONNY (#DozenRigged) (@jhonnydotco) November 23, 2023

Another Parton supporter tweeted, “Being the villain to Dolly Parton not a good look, Will. National icon. I’ll never forget this day.”

A few Parton fans came to his mentions to tell Compton that his tweet was an L. Something he’s likely accustomed to taking. “Nuclear L” and “This take brought to you by the letter L,” were some of the highlights.

“You might be a communist,” was another highlight among the well-deserved takedowns Compton received.

Another X user chimed in with the question we’re all asking. “Where’s cancel culture when you need it? Shame on you Compton! Dolly is an American icon.”

However, this video of another national treasure truly sums up how people felt about Compton’s take.

(Featured Image by Omar Vega/FilmMagic)