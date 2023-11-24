Garth Brooks Explains Interesting Logo Choice for New Bar: ‘It’s Just What’s Left on a Deserted Island’

Over the course of his prosperous career in country music, Garth Brooks is the only artist in history to produce nine albums that eventually received Diamond certification by the Recording Industry Association of America. Those albums helped the singer sell over 170 million records, win two Grammy Awards, and 17 American Music Awards. While no denying his talents on the stage, the country legend is breaking into the bar business with the opening of the Friends In Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk. With fans excited about the new Nashville bar, Brooks recently discussed the inspiration behind the bar’s logo.

Videos by American Songwriter

With the bar just hours away from opening, Brooks is preparing to perform for those in attendance. But don’t worry, the concert will also be live-streamed on Amazon Prime after the NFL’s Black Friday football game. Given the numerous bars in Nashville, the singer noted the venue will stop playing live music at midnight in hopes of cutting down on sound pollution in the area. The bar will continue to serve guests until 2:00 a.m., which is one hour earlier than the cutoff time set by the city.

[RELATED: How to Watch Garth Brooks’ Friends in Low Places Bar & Grill Grand Opening Concert on Black Friday]

Bones Or Bamboo

Taking fans inside the bar, Brooks revealed the vibe he was hoping to accomplish. “I want the Chick-fil-a of honky tonks. I want a place you go in where you feel good, you feel safe. Everybody’s got good manners. I’m hoping that there’s right when you walk in it’s a ‘Love Everybody’ stated right there. That’s what it’s about, right? So I want a place that’s just safe.”

As for the logo, Brooks showcased the design which featured a beach theme accompanied with “FLP” in bones. With the sun setting in the background, some seemed confused by the decision to use bones in the logo. He revealed in an interview, “It’s just what’s left on a deserted island.” The singer admitted he could have used another design like “bamboo”, but in the end – the bones fit the theme he wanted.

Excited fans filled the comment section with praise as others hoped to eventually visit the bar. One person even wrote, “This would be the only job that would bring me out of retirement.”

(Featured Image by Omar Vega/FilmMagic)