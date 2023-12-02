Dolly Parton’s Manager Reveals She Kept Her Halftime Show Outfit a Secret Until the Last Minute

Dolly Parton stunned audiences during her halftime performance at the Dallas Cowboys-Washington Commanders Thanksgiving Day football game. As usual, she captivated the crowd with her performance. However, her Cowboys cheerleader-inspired outfit kept people talking. Recent reports reveal that she shocked even her own team with her stage apparel.

Parton’s manager Danny Nozell recently spoke to Billboard about the event. Of course, he had to talk about the outfit she wore. “It was completely her idea,” Nozell said. Furthermore, it was an idea she kept to herself until the last minute.

“She waited until right before she went to stage and came out of the dressing room to show us all,” Nozell recalled. “When she came out, myself, the security, and my staff fainted.” He went on to gush about Parton’s cheerleader-inspired look. “I couldn’t tell the difference between Dolly and the cheerleaders. That is the genius of Dolly, and people are talking about it.”

The 77-year-old country icon took the stage in a blue crop top, a white cropped vest and white shorts. She covered her legs and midriff with sheer material peppered with rhinestones. Her outfit was a little less revealing than the ones the cheerleaders were wearing on the field. However, it was no less eye-catching.

Next Stop: Broadway

Parton has been a country icon for longer than many of her fans have been alive. She’s a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and has a massively successful rock album. Additionally, she crushed a halftime show at 77 years old. Before that, she’d already established herself as an actress on the large and small screens alike. Now, she’s looking to take her act to Broadway with a new musical.

She revealed her plan in a recent interview with Vulture. “I’m doing my life story as a musical on Broadway,” she said. “I’ve been involved in writing the book as well as choosing all the songs.” Parton says she’s been working on the Broadway show for about 10 years, adding, “I’ve really buckled down over the past two years, and we’ve got it pegged down.”

“I’ve written all the songs, and we have the script. We’re hoping to be on Broadway in 2025,” she continued. “That’s very ambitious because there’s about 30 or 40 pieces of music to it.”

