Dolly Parton Explains Why Mick Jagger Won’t Be on Her Forthcoming Rock Album 

Dolly Parton will soon make her rock debut with her highly anticipated album, Rock Star. The forthcoming collection will include collaborations with some of the biggest names in rock, but one hitmaker will be missing – the Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger.

The country phenomenon and philanthropist declared that the 28-track record would feature Paul McCartney, John Fogerty, Stevie Nicks, Elton John, P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler, and more. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she confessed that she struggled to get the singer on the project.

“I never got him!” confirmed Parton. “But I love Mick Jagger no matter what. I’ll still be runnin’ after him all through the years because I’ve always had a crush on [him].”

Parton will incorporate renditions of best-known rock songs within the tracklist. Fans can expect to hear Led Zeppelin’s 1971 hit “Stairway to Heaven,” “Free Bird,” “Open Arms” by Journey, Prince’s 1984 classic “Purple Rain,” and the Rolling Stones’ chart-topping single “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.” The singer-songwriter hoped to tackle the 1965 track from the album Out Of Our Heads with the legendary rocker.

“I wanted a song for just me and Mick – ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’ – and Brandi [Carlile] and P!nk are now singing on it,” she told USA Today in late January. “I’m still waiting for Mick to come on back. He might come through. If not, I’ll kick his bony ass when I see him!”

The vocalist mentioned that the album was deeply inspired by her husband of more than 50 years, Carl Dean, a massive Rock & Roll fan.

“I did a lot of the songs he loves because he’s the rock ‘n’ roller,’ she added.

Parton was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022. The songstress initially declined the nomination, but later accepted.

During the star-studded ceremony, Parton performed a new song titled “Rockin’” and confirmed that the rock-centric collection would arrive fall of 2023. After Brenda Lee, Parton became the second female to be welcomed into both the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Although fans received a taste of what’s to come back in November, they will hear her first single from the album at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11. While hosting the affair alongside Garth Brooks, Parton will premiere “World On Fire.”

The 2023 ACM Awards will stream live from the Ford Center at The Star In Frisco, Texas. The commercial-free show will be available on Prime Video and The Amazon Music channel on May 11 at 7 p.m. EDT/ 6 p.m. CDT.

