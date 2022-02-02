Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran, Beck, Among Nominees for Induction in the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Dolly Parton, Carly Simon, Lionel Ritchie, Duran Duran, DEVO, Kate Bush, A Tribe Called Quest, and Beck are a handful of 2022 nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The 2022 nominees follow the recent 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cleveland back on Oct. 30 with recent inductees Foo Fighters, The Go-Go’s, JAY-Z, Carole King, Todd Rundgren, and Tina Turner. Additionally, Clarence Avant received the Ahmet Ertegun Award, LL Cool J, Billy Preston and Randy Rhoads received the Musical Excellence Award, and Kraftwerk, Gil Scott-Heron and Charley Patton received the Early Influence Award.

“This year’s ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture,” said John Sykes, chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation in a statement. “Their music not only moved generations, but also influenced the sound of countless artists that followed.”

Duran Duran (Photo: John Swannell / High Rise PR)

Inductees are chosen by a committee of more than 1,000 people, members of the music industry, former inductees and historians, who vote each year. In order to be eligible for induction, the artist or band must have released their first commercial recording 25 years before the nomination. The voting also takes into account the artist’s style and technique, influence on other artists, complete work, and depth of career.

Through April 29, the public can vote on their favorite nominee, forming a “fans’ ballot,” which will be tallied along with other ballots in selecting the 2022 Inductees. A list of inductees will be revealed on May 22, along with more details of the induction ceremony this fall.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame categories are broken down into Performers, Musical Excellence Award, Early Influence Award, and the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

Rage Against The Machine (Photo: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Nominees for the class of 2022 include a number of notable first timers, including Beck, Eminem, Duran Duran, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, and A Tribe Called Quest, along with other artists who have been nominated in recent years.

The class of 2022 nominees include:

Beck

Dolly Parton

Carly Simon

Lionel Richie

Duran Duran

Dionne Warwick

Beck

Pat Benatar

Kate Bush

DEVO

Eminem

Eurythmics

Judas Priest

Fela Kuti

MC5

New York Dolls

Rage Against The Machine

A Tribe Called Quest

Photo: (l to r) Dolly Parton (Jason Kempin/Getty Images); Lionel Richie (ASCAP); Beck (Mikai Karl)