Dolly Parton, Duran Duran, Eurythmics Among 2022 Inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Dolly Parton, Duran Duran, the Eurythmics, Lionel Richie, and Pat Benatar are among the14 acts being inducted into the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Among the 2022 inductees list are Eminem, Carly Simon and other artists, including country music icon Parton, who initially requested to withdraw her nomination into the Hall of Fame earlier this year.

“Dolly here! Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out, she shared in a statement on social media.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame said that Dolly would remain on the ballot and Parton soon came to accept the honor. “When I said that, it was always my belief that the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame was for the people in rock music. I have found out lately that it’s not necessarily that, but if they can’t go there to be recognized, where do they go? So I just felt like I would be taking away from someone that maybe deserved it — certainly more than me because I never considered myself a rock artist. But obviously, there’s more to it than that.”

“This diverse group of inductees each had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture and helped change the course of rock and roll,” said John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in a statement. “Their music moved generations and influenced so many artists that followed.”

Along with the main Performer Category inductees will also be given the Musical Excellence Award, Early Influence Award, and the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

This year, fan voting made a significant impact on the inductee choice with Duran Duran, Eminem, Pat Benatar, Eurythmics, and Dolly Parton topping the list of favorites.

Pat Benatar

“I’m very excited and pleased that we get to go in together,” said Pat Benatar, “It feels good. It’s just really nice for your children, for the legacy, for the fans.”

The Eurythmics’ Annie Lennox added, “We were in the zone. We created our own zone. To get that opportunity to create was what we wanted. That was what we did. It wasn’t about the end result. It wasn’t about the prizes. If you create something of value, maybe the prizes will come. But you can’t make anything because at the end of the day you are going to be in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. You have to do the journey. You have to take the steps.”

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees who will be honored at this year’s induction ceremony on Nov. 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, are:

PERFORMER CATEGORY

Pat Benatar

Duran Duran

Eminem

Eurythmics

Dolly Parton

Lionel Richie

Carly Simon

Judas Priest

MUSICAL EXCELLENCE AWARD

Judas Priest

Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis

“This is such a beautiful moment, not only for Priest, but for heavy metal here in the USA and around the world,” said Rob Halford of Judas Priest. “This is just the power and the reach that the Hall of Fame has, so it’s time to celebrate! Yes!”

EARLY INFLUENCE AWARD

Harry Belafonte

Elizabeth Cotten

AHMET ERTEGUN AWARD

Allen Grubman

Jimmy Iovine

Sylvia Robinson

