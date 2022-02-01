BTS K-Pop Star Jimin Recovering From Appendicitis and Covid-19

K-pop sensation Jimin was hospitalized for acute appendicitis after experiencing abdominal pain and a sore throat. The BTS member underwent a successful operation on Monday morning (January 30), but he received a positive PCR Covid test while hospitalized.

Jimin is still in the hospital, receiving both post-operative care and in-patient Covid treatment. According to a statement from Big Hit Music, BTS’s management agency, via Reuters, he is thankfully making a quick recovery.

“The company places the artists’ health as our top priority, and we will do everything we can to aid Jimin in his speedy recovery,” Big Hit wrote in their statement. “We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the health care authorities.”

Luckily, the 26-year-old singer and dancer did not have any close contact with his fellow bandmates while contagious. Out of the seven group members, he is the fourth to contract the virus. His bandmates Suga, RM, and Jin tested positive in December.

Many BTS fans, appropriately named the BTS ARMY, have taken to social media with the hashtag #GetWellJimin to show their support for the artist. #GetWellJimin was trending on the day of the singer’s surgery, and amassed over one million Tweets in just two days. One graphic, in particular, has spread around Twitter, depicting an adorable cartoon character taking care of Jimin while he rests.

Fan accounts are not the only ones sending Jimin well wishes. The Late Late Show with James Corden also tweeted the hashtag, sending love to “Baby Mochi.”

Sending all our love and strength to Baby Mochi!



💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜

#GetWellSoonJimin

💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) January 31, 2022

Jimin’s hospitalization came in the midst of a “period of rest,” for BTS. They announced the break via social media in early December with plans to “recharge with creative energy.” Hopefully, with months of rest and recovery ahead of him, Jimin will be ready to continue bringing joy to fans through music and performances.

Photo courtesy of Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions.