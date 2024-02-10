Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Ozzy Osbourne, and Mariah Carey Among 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominees

Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Ozzy Osbourne, and Mariah Carey are among the 15 acts who have been nominated for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2024.

The other artists who also received nods for the prestigious honor this year are Mary J. Blige, Cher, Eric B. & Rakim, Peter Frampton, Jane’s Addiction, Kool & the Gang, Lenny Kravitz, Oasis, the late Sinéad O’Connor, Sade, and A Tribe Called Quest.

The nominees were announced today, February 10, at the Television Critics Association’s (TCA) winter press event in Los Angeles and simultaneously on the Rock Hall’s website and social media pages.

Details About the 2024 Nominees and Induction Ceremony

The 2024 inductees will be revealed in late April, and the honorees will be welcomed into the Rock Hall at a ceremony in Cleveland this fall. The exact date of the event and ticket information will be announced soon.

As was the case in 2023, this year’s induction ceremony will be streamed live on Disney+. A special featuring highlights of the event will then air on ABC at a later date, and will be available to stream on Hulu the following day.

Ten of this year’s 15 nominees are on the ballot for induction for the first time— including Carey, Cher, Foreigner, Frampton, Kool & the Gang, Kravitz, Oasis, O’Connor, Osbourne, and Sade.

Osbourne was previously inducted into the Rock Hall as a member of Black Sabbath in 2006.

“This remarkable list of Nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honors and celebrates,” Rock Hall chairman John Sykes said in a statement. “Continuing in the true spirit of Rock & Roll, these artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps.”

Voting for the Rock Hall Inductees

As part of the induction selection process, fans worldwide can vote online through April 26 at vote.rockhall.com or in person at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame museum in Cleveland. Voting is limited to seven picks at a time, once daily. Once voting is closed, the top five artists selected by the public will make up a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied along with the other ballots to determine the 2024 Inductees.

Each year, nominee ballots are submitted by an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historians, and members of the music industry, who take into account each artist’s musical influence, length and depth of career, body of work, and superiority in style.

To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.