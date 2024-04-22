‘American Idol’ Reveals 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees: See Full List

Music’s past and future collided on Sunday’s (April 21) episode of American Idol. Viewers didn’t only experience the stars of tomorrow fighting for their place in the history books. They also learned who had cemented their spot in one of music’s most distinguished clubs. American Idol host Ryan Seacrest and judge Lionel Richie announced the 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees during the episode.

Who Made It Into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame?

Half of the eight inductees were first-time nominees, including Cher, Foreigner, Frampton, and Kool and the Gang. . Artists become eligible 25 years after the release of their first record.

Additionally, Dave Matthew Band, Ozzy Osbourne, Mary J. Blige, and A Tribe Called Quest rounded out the class of 2024.

The episode’s entire theme revolved around the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, with the top 14 finalists performing songs from this year’s inductees. Also, Gene Simmons, who was inducted in 2014 with Kiss, appeared on set to mentor the remaining American Idol hopefuls.

Tonight’s the night! Watch American Idol for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee announcement! pic.twitter.com/F0tNH6lzC0 — Kool & the Gang (@KoolntheGngLIVE) April 21, 2024

This will be Osborne’s second induction ceremony, as the Prince of Darkness joined the club in 2006 with the rest of Black Sabbath. The “Crazy Train” singer told Billboard that the occasion “feels big. I’m more than honored.”

However, many fans expressed disappointed to see nominee Mariah Carey fall just short. “MARIAH CAREY WAS F***ING SNUBBED!!” one fan wrote on X/Twitter. “She should’ve been inducted into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame!!!”

Still, other fans seemed hopeful that 2025 will be the “Hero” singer’s year. “Next year, we will get Mariah Carey and Lenny Kravitz in there too!” one X/Twitter user wrote.

I’m glad Mary J. Blige, Kool & The Gang, AND A Tribe Called Quest are being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame! They deserve this honor! Congratulations to them! Next year, we will get Safe, Mariah Carey, AND Lenny Kravitz in there, too! — 𝙱𝚎𝚌𝚌𝚊 ⚡️ (@MJFINESSELOVER) April 22, 2024

About the 2024 Rock Hall Ceremony

This year’s Rock Hall induction ceremony will take place on Oct.19 at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. As with previous ceremonies, it will stream live on Disney+ with an airing on ABC at a later date and available on Hulu the next day.

A Tribe Called Quest to the Hall of Fame!! — Cowboy SLGHTR! (@slaughter_won) April 22, 2024

“This remarkable list of Nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honors and celebrates,” Rock Hall chairman John Sykes previously said in a statement. “Continuing in the true spirit of Rock & Roll, these artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps.”