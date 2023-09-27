Dolly Parton Teaming with Tennessee Volunteers for ‘Rockstar’

In her ever-expanding empire, Dolly Parton is now collaborating with the Tennessee Volunteers, the football team at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. Parton has teamed up with the Tennessee Athletics Department to release a special edition of her upcoming Rockstar album that includes a live version of “Rocky Top,” one of the 10 official songs of the state of Tennessee.

The song was written by husband-and-wife duo Felice and Boudleaux Bryant in 1967 and originally recorded by bluegrass duo Osborne Brothers. Parton, who grew up in the Great Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee, released a cover of “Rocky Top” on her 2004 live album, Live and Well, which was recorded during her 2002 Halos & Horns Tour.

Parton and the Tennessee Athletics Department are also collaborating on limited-edition merchandise that includes a sweatshirt and T-shirt displaying a vintage photo of Parton in the Vols’ signature color, orange.

“My East Tennessee roots run deep, and I am so proud to be partnering with the Vols on a line of merchandise,” Parton said in a press release. “I’ve performed ‘Rocky Top’ so many times live in my concerts through the years, and I know how much that song means to Vols fans. I am thrilled to have the chance to include my version of the song on a special edition of my new Rockstar album as part of this partnership.”

“Dolly Parton is one of the most influential and best-selling artists of all time and we are proud to partner with such an icon,” Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White said. “This venture, along with becoming the first collegiate team to partner with her on an exclusive merchandise line with our Tennessee Dolly Parton Collection just further demonstrates the power of our iconic brand.”

Rockstar will be released on November 17 and finds Parton collaborating with some of the greatest living rock stars including Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, Elton John, John Fogerty, and Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac.

Photo by Kevin Kane/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame