Riley Green Buys a Guitar off Facebook Marketplace—and Arrives To Pick It up Himself

Riley Green just made a fan’s day. When Shane Allen, a Panama City, Florida, business owner, put his guitar up for sale on Facebook Marketplace, he never could have guessed that a country star would want to purchase the instrument.

“Didn’t really wanna sell this girl, but thought I would throw it on Marketplace,” Allen wrote on his business’ Facebook page. “When I got to the place that I agreed-upon meeting spot, it turned out to be Riley Green himself who was interested in buying it.”

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“Let me tell ya folks. This guy didn’t have to meet up with this regular Joe. Heck he could have sent anybody to buy my guitar!” the post continued. “Instead he invited me to meet him and look at guitar. When I seen that he was the one buying it, well it made selling it feel a little better!”

Allen concluded his post by writing, “I hope to see him throwing them pic marks on her soon. There will be another J-45 in this guys future.. Thanks Duckman!”

Allen and Green even posed for a photo, before the singer left with the guitar.

What to Know About Riley Green

Green’s guitar purchase came amid a very busy time for the singer, who’s currently on his Cowboy As It Gets Tour. The trek is scheduled to wrap up on Aug. 22 in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

After that, Green will turn his focus to release of his next LP, That’s Just Me, which is due out Sept. 18. The album is set to feature 19 songs, including collaborations with Hannah McFarland, Jake Worthington, Brooks & Dunn, and Randy Owen.

Aside from the collaborations, fans are likely most excited for “P.O.S.” to be released. That’s due to its connection to Green’s rumored ex, Megan Moroney.

Then, on Sept. 21, season 30 of The Voice will premiere. Green is slated to serve as a rookie coach on the season, alongside fellow newcomer Queen Latifah and show veterans Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson.

“Everybody’s great, Kelly Clarkson, Queen Latifah, Adam Levine,” Green told K99.1 FM. “I just can’t believe I’m on the show. All the contestants that are coming on there, it’ll be cool to get to try to help them out along the way.”

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images