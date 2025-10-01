Dolly Parton Shuts Down Rumors Connecting Her Health Concerns To Reason for Skipping Governors Awards

While preparing to take the stage at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in December, Dolly Parton shocked fans when she announced she needed to postpone the shows. Having spent decades in country music, Dolly rarely made the decision to cancel a performance. But according to the singer, the decision came after dealing with “some health challenges.” Although gaining support from fans, reports suggested the country icon also canceled her attendance at the Governor’s Awards, leading Dolly’s representative to set the record straight.

With fans concerned about her health after Dolly made her announcement, it seemed that she also stepped away from the Governor’s Awards. According to one of her representatives, the decision not to attend had nothing to do with her health but a scheduling conflict. “We told Governors Awards/Academy in June she could not attend due to a scheduling conflict when they first approached us.”

The Governor’s Awards are scheduled to take place on November 16th. And besides shining a light on Dolly’s career, the ceremony will also honor Tom Cruise, Debbie Allen, and production designer Wynn Thomas. While not attending the event, Dolly will still accept the honor with an acceptance speech being broadcast remotely from Nashville.

Dolly Parton Moves Las Vegas Concert To September 2026

As for Dolly: Live in Las Vegas, the country singer pushed the residency until September 2026. The new dates included September 17, 19, 20, 23, 25, and 26. Although fans who purchased a ticket will have their passes transferred to the new dates, they can also request a full refund.

And for those believing Dolly’s career might be coming to an end, she promised, “Don’t worry about me quittin’ the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet. But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you.”

Although taking a break from performing for now, Dolly appeared to care more about her fans than herself. She noted in her original statement, “You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you.”

With her health intact and her passion unwavering, Dolly made it clear that while the stage may pause, her music – and her love for her fans – will never fade.

