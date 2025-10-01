Ella Langley Honors Toby Keith With Surprise Cover of “Wish I Didn’t Know Now”

Back in February 2024, country music lost an icon when Toby Keith passed away at 62 years old. And although over a year has passed, country music continues to celebrate the legacy of the one they called Big Dog Daddy. Among those who paid tribute to the singer, Apple Music presented a recording session featuring stars like Megan Moroney, Riley Green, and several others performing some of Keith’s biggest hits. But when Ella Langley stepped up to the mic, she stole the show with a cover of “Wish I Didn’t Know Now”, which she decided to release on all streaming platforms.

The special tribute, titled Apple Music Nashville Sessions: Toby Keith Covered Collection, took place over the summer. With Ashley McBryde, Langley, Moroney, Parker McCollyum, Riker Green, and Tucker Wetmore performing songs like “Should’ve Been A Cowboy”, it was considered an honor unlike any other. Given his persona over the years, Keith solidified himself as a true icon in country music.

Although fans loved Langley’s cover of “Wish I Didn’t Know Now”, the performance never went beyond the tribute. Well, thankfully, the country singer listened to fans who pushed her to release her own cover. And now, they can listen to the 1993 hit song on all streaming platforms.

Toby Keith’s Longtime Manager Praises Ella Langley For Tribute

Discussing the opportunity to cover a classic from Keith, Langley insisted, “It’s such a massive honor to be a part of this tribute to Toby Keith with Apple Music. I knew instantly that ‘Wish I Didn’t Know Now’ was the song I wanted to do. Toby is truly a legend, and getting to put my own spin on this classic was an incredible opportunity.”

While fans praised Langley for the performance, nothing compared to what TK Kimbrell had to say. Not just Keith’s manager, Kimbrell also formed a lasting friendship with the singer. At the time of the recording, he explained, “Toby Keith loved music and especially singer-songwriters. He would be so proud of this group of monster talent that covered his songs. Thanks, Ashley, Ella, Megan, Parker, Riley and Tucker! Y’all are truly the hottest of the hot, and Toby’s music lives on!”

With Ella Langley’s heartfelt rendition now available to fans everywhere, “Wish I Didn’t Know Now” not only honors Keith’s memory but also ensures his legacy continues to inspire a new generation of country music.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)