Dolly Parton Will Be Laid to Rest Alongside Her Husband of Nearly 60 Years in Nashville

Dolly Parton has passed away at the age of 80. Her nephew, Bryan Seaver, shared this announcement in an Instagram post on August 25.

Fans are likely filled with questions. Where will the country legend be buried? What will a possible ceremony look like?

Videos by American Songwriter

Apparently, Parton had already made some arrangements previously. It seems like she planned to be buried next to her late husband, Carl Dean, who passed in March 2025.

It was revealed to Examiner that Parton spent time putting together her funeral arrangements last year. After struggling with health challenges that led to the postponement of Las Vegas shows, Parton got to work.

“She’s been updating and fine-tuning some of the details of her own funeral,” a source later shared. “The last thing Dolly wants is for loved ones to be burdened with second-guessing what type of farewell celebration she wants, the songs that need to be played, or which casket to choose.”

Dean is buried at the Woodlawn Memorial Park and Mausoleum in Nashville. This is where Parton intended to be buried, according to the outlet.

Woodlawn Memorial Park is one of Nashville’s oldest cemeteries, and a place where many renowned country stars have been laid to rest. Porter Wagoner, for whom Parton wrote “I Will Always Love You,” is buried there, along with legends like George Jones and Tammy Wynette.

Dolly Parton’s Nephew Shares the News of Her Passing

After dealing with health issues that caused her to miss events over the past year, Parton has passed on. On social media, her nephew, Seaver, shares the news:

“My name is Bryan Seaver, son of Cassie Parton, and I’m representing the Parton and Owens family today announcing the passing of my aunt, Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean, Sister, Sis and Granny to one generation and Gigi to the next,” he explains. “This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality. As her head of security for more than two decades, a role my father Larry held before me, I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven’t truly felt it until now.”

In the video, Seaver goes on to talk about the legacy that Parton left as a woman who opened doors for countless dreamers in the country music space.

“By her example, we believed that anything is possible,” he says. “She never saw a door she couldn’t open, and the doors she opened made and changed history.”

Photo by: George Rose/Getty Images