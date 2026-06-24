Dolly Parton’s Sister Shares Health Update Following Canceled Las Vegas Residency

Arriving in Nashville the day after graduating high school in 1964, Dolly Parton hit the ground running. Success didn’t arrive overnight, but arrive it did—fast forward six decades, and the now 80-year-old “Queen of Country” has built an empire of country music, philanthropy, and various lucrative business endeavors. Not yet prepared to abdicate her throne, Parton prepared to take the stage for six nights of rhinestones and glitter during a planned Las Vegas residency this fall. Unfortunately, ongoing health issues forced her to first postpone, the six-show run.

While the “Jolene” singer has insisted that she is recovering just fine, her younger sister, Stella Parton, recently offered some extra reassurance for fans who still need it.

Videos by American Songwriter

Dolly Parton Has Family to Lean on Amid Health Issues

Outside of Dolly Parton herself, no one is more qualified to speak on the 11-time Grammy winner’s well-being than her sister.

The two women speak via telephone every morning for what they refer to as their daily kaffeeklatsch, a German term referring to a casual get-together that often involves cookies, chocolate, or—in the sisters’ case—coffee.

“I say, ‘This is Sissy. I’m here for our kaffeeklatsch.’ And so we talk and have our coffee,’” Stella, 77, recently told People. “She’s doing great. She’s very philosophical about everything as well, so we’re good. And if all else fails, we make a joke about it.”

They come by that ever-present sense of humor honestly—from their mother, Avie Lee.

“I was exasperated with her and one of her behaviors and she said, ‘Now Stella, I’m just a little girl. I’ve just been here longer.’ In other words, give me a break. I’m not going to change now,” Stella recalled. “And so I think that’s kind of our family trait. We’re always going to be children. But isn’t everyone?”

Dolly Surprises Truck Stop Crowd

Following the March 2025 death of husband Carl Dean, Dolly Parton stepped back from the spotlight to focus on her emotional, physical, and spiritual health.

But on Wednesday (June 24), the “9 to 5” singer made a rare public appearance when she celebrated the opening of a new Dolly Parton’s Tennessean Travel Stop location along Interstate 65 in Cornersville, about 60 miles south of Nashville.

Sporting a blue-and-pink fringe ensemble and her signature stilettos, the Country Music Hall of Famer cut the ceremonial ribbon—and tossed in a light-hearted jab at travel stop competitor Buc-ee’s.

“I’m sure some of you want to know why I wanted a truck stop,” Parton said. “Well, I couldn’t leave it to beavers.”

[RELATED: Dolly Parton Serves a Fresh Cup of Ambition With New Business Venture Inspired by Her 1980s Signature Hit]

Located at Exit 22 off Interstate 65 in Cornersville, Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop is a partnership between Parton, her longtime manager Danny Nozell and Gregory H. Sachs, owner of the Tennessean Travel Stop brand.

The destination combines fuel services, food, shopping, live music and Tennessee-themed hospitality.

Featured image by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images