Kelly Osbourne Shares What Dad Ozzy Made Sure She Knew 3 Days Before His Death

Just before his death, Ozzy Osbourne received one last chance to thank fans for their support over the decades. Reuniting with Black Sabbath, the charity concert was a proper farewell to the Prince of Darkness. Ending his career on his own terms, it seemed that Ozzy knew his time was approaching. Not only did he embrace the spotlight one last time, but he made sure his daughter, Kelly Osbourne, knew how much she was loved just days before he passed away.

Appearing on the We Need to Talk podcast, Kelly opened up about the days leading to her father’s death. Having struggled with several health issues over the last few years, those around him were constantly aware of his problems. But for Kelly, it hit her hard when he wanted to sit down and have a conversation with her.

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Recalling that conversation, Kelly explained, “He sat me down and said, ‘Tots, I need you to know something… No matter what happens in this life, you can live the rest of your life knowing that there was one man on this planet that truly loved you, that truly loved you for every single thing you are. And that man is me.’”

[RELATED: “Yank up the Music Really Loud”: Ozzy Osbourne Told Sharon Exactly How He Wanted the World To Remember Him]

Kelly Osbourne Admits “A Part Of Me Died” When Losing Ozzy

While not knowing that would be their final conversation, Kelly understood he didn’t have much time. “I started to cry, saying, ‘Please don’t talk like this,’ because he said, ‘You know, I’m not going to be here forever, and I know you struggle with people and believing you are loved. But I love you more than anyone.’” Grateful for their time together, she concluded, “Three days later, he was gone.”

Still learning to live life without her father by her side, Kelly insisted that while the pain might eventually subside, “I’ll never be the person I was before my father died… a part of me died, too.”

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With Kelly losing the person who encouraged and loved her, she knew she would never be the same. “I’m different. Everything has changed, but it’s just taking it one day at a time and putting the pieces back together in a way that you think will work.”

Ozzy spent decades telling fans how much they meant to him, but his final days were about making sure his family knew the same. And for Kelly, those words became one last gift from her father.

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)